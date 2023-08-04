The action continues from UFC Nashville as we bring you a prediction and pick for this next Prelim bout taking place in the Bantamweight (135 lb) Division. Kyler Phillips will make his return to face Brazil's Raoni Barcelos in an electric matchup. Check out our UFC odds series for our Phillips-Barcelos prediction and pick.

Kyler Phillips (10-2) has gone 4-1 in the UFC since 2020. His most impressive win was over Song Yadong in a unanimous decision. He dropped an uncharacteristic loss to Raulian Paiva, but bounced back with a domination over Marcelo Rojo. His last fight was 15 months ago and he's spent time away nursing some injuries. He's hoping he can make a splash in his return against a tough opponent. Phillips stands 5'8″ with a 72-inch reach.

Raoni Barcelos (17-4) has gone 6-3 since joining the UFC in 2018. He's a wrestling and jiu-jitsu champion out of Brazil and has a world of grappling experience separate from the UFC. He's just 1-3 in his last four fights and was knocked out cold by Umar Nurmagomedov in his last fight. At 36, Barcelos will hope to continue being the resilient veteran he has been in all of his fights. He stands 5'7″ with a 67-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Nashville Odds: Kyler Phillips-Raoni Barcelos Odds

Kyler Phillips: -215

Raoni Barcelos: +164

Over (2.5) rounds: -176

Under (2.5) rounds: +138

How to Watch Kyler Phillips vs. Raoni Barcelos

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass, fuboTV

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Kyler Phillips Will Win

Kyler Phillips is a very exciting prospect, but we haven't quite seen what he's fully capable of. In glimpses, Phillips shows that he's a polished striker with a varied arsenal and can hang with anyone on the ground. His boxing is very crisp and he's known to throw spinning attacks with his kicks. His a high-risk-high-reward type of fighter and it's paid off for him thus far. He'll need to stay active and avoid gassing out like he did in his fight with Raulian Paiva. If he keeps this fight standing, he'll outstrike his way to a victory.

The layoff will be a big question for Phillips coming into this one. He wouldn't be coming back early if he wasn't healthy, so it'll be important to monitor how he looks on the scales. If Phillips shows up as the healthiest version of himself, we should see another dominant performance from his side. Phillips is very proficient on the ground, but he won't want to hang around too long with a BJJ black belt like Barcelos.

Why Raoni Barcelos Will Win

Raoni Barcelos could be one of the most skilled wrestlers and submission specialists at 135 pounds, but his late entry to mixed martial arts and his age hold him back at this point of his career. We've seen him sliding lately and the knockouts are beginning to take their toll on his chin. Still, Barcelos always stays in a fight and can be even more dangerous when he's fighting hurt. He's very capable of tying Phillips up on the ground and finding a submission. He should look to use his superior cardio in trying to tire Phillips out in the opening rounds.

Barcelos could win this fight if he plays it smart and sticks to a game plan. He'll be outmatched on the feet and finding his striking distance may be difficult to achieve against a longer fighter. Barcelos should look to keep Phillips guessing with level changes and work him up against the fence. Barcelos' best chance to win will be by smothering Phillips with grappling and not letting him open up in the striking.

Final Kyler Phillips-Raoni Barcelos Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a stiff test for Kyler Phillips as he returns from a lengthy layoff from the sport. If Raoni Barcelos was a few years younger, this fight would be closer to a pick 'em as both guys matchup very well against each other. However, age is working against Barcelos here and his recent knockouts haven't been promising to see.

Phillips will be eager to put on a show in his return and the thought it that he's fully healthy and ready to continue his run at the top. At this price, we'll take Kyler Phillips to get the win. The total is priced to go over 2.5 rounds so this fight has a great chance to see a decision. The grappling will be a big factor here, but expect Phillips' youth to be the biggest difference.

Final Kyler Phillips-Raoni Barcelos Prediction & Pick: Kyler Phillips (-215)