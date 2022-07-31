Unfinity Release Date: When is MTG Unfinity Coming Out?

Unfinity is the next un-set in Magic the Gathering. Here is when the MTG Set Unfinity Release Date will be.

Unfinity Release Date: October 7, 2022

Unfinity is coming out on October 7, 2022. The MTG expansion set is sold in booster packs and is currently only slated for a physical release with no presence in Magic the Gathering: Arena.

Unfinity is the next un-set of Magic the Gathering, light-hearted supplemental sets that are meant for casual play. However, unlike previous un-sets, Unfinity has cards within that are legal for eternal formats. Unfinity is also the first un-set not to have silver-bordered cards. Instead, cards have black borders. Cards that are too wonky for eternal formats will instead have acorn-shaped holofoil stamps, signifying that they’re not meant to be played with in eternal formats. However, the rest of the cards that have the normal oval-shaped holofoil stamps can be used in regular eternal formats. Oval-shpaed holofoil stamped cards from Unfinity are slated to be included in Magic Online.

Unfinity cards are sold in Draft Booster Packs and Collector Booster Packs – the first time in any un-set to have Collector Booster Packs. The Draft Boosters contain fourteen cards with one additional play object called stickers. The fifteen-card Collector Booster Packs are 100% foil. Twelve out of fifteen of the cards are traditional foil, and three have “galaxy foil” treatment, a new foil treatment introduced in this set.

In terms of flavor, Unfinity features retro sci-fi high fantasy setting, with a lot of science and magic mingling, as well as inter-planetary concepts also being used. There is also a whimsical taste in the flavor, with space circus, amusement park, and carnival tropes.

Unfinity Themes and Mechanics

So far, we’ve seen the following themes and mechanics revealed through Unfinity spoilers.

Shock Lands – Unfinity will be featuring the Ravnica Shock Lands, lands that can tap mana from a choice of two different colors than can enter the battlefield untapped if the player chooses to take two points of damage upon playing the card.

Die Rolling – Die rolling as a mechanic returns in Unfinity.

Stickers – Unfinity introduces the Stickers mechanic for names, art, abilities and stats, allowing players to create new cards. There are 48 sticker sheets. You can only put a sticker on cards you own. The glue is like a “Post-it” note glue so it won’t damage the card and is reusable.

Sticker Kicker – A related mechanic to the Stickers. You may pay an additional (1) as you cast a creature spell. If you do, you get [ticket], then you may put a sticker on it.

Tickets – Keeping true to the carnival theme, Tickets are a type of resource counter that may be placed on a player.

Attractions – A yet-unannounced mechanic that we’ll have to wait for. Keep an eye on those Unfinity spoilers!

Unfinity was supposed to come out on April 1, 2022 but the release date was pushed back to October 7, 2022, due to supply chain challenges Wizards of the Coast is experiencing due to the global pandemic.