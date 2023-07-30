The USA Baseball 12U National Team has sparked a wild chain of Twitter reactions after its domination of New Zealand. The Americans won by a final score of 43-1, an unbelievable final tally that has been viewed nearly nine million times on the USA Baseball Twitter account.

On a weekend when news of the Max Scherzer trade to Texas and Reylan Acuna's dominating performance garnered the most headlines, the kids' game suddenly took center stage.

A mercy rule could not save the New Zealand contingent as Team USA dominated en route to a win in the World Baseball Softball Confederation U-12 Baseball World Cup.

Started our run off with a bang. #ForGlory🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Hh67XVo2aa — USA Baseball 12U (@USABaseball12U) July 29, 2023

“Could’ve at least stopped at 30,” said one commenter in response.

“Should’ve been worse, imo. New Zealand isn’t even a real country,” another trash-talking fan wrote. “It’s an Australian province built so they could film Game of Thrones there.”

Careless. We blew the shutout in last frame? 'Merica 🇺🇸 — Josh Rudd (@JRudd_Scout) July 29, 2023

Team USA built a 14-0 lead by the time the top of the second inning rolled around. A home run by Leyland Henry added insult to injury for the New Zealand team.

LEYLAND HENRY THREE-RUN BOMB 💣 T2 | 🇺🇸 14, 🇳🇿 0 pic.twitter.com/C98RxawmBz — USA Baseball 12U (@USABaseball12U) July 29, 2023

A grand slam by Team USA baseball's Bryant Ju made it a 23-0 score. The two teams kept playing as the Americans racked up an impossibly large lead.

BRYANT JU ARE YOU SERIOUS? 🤯 Mamba’s second home run of the day is a grand slam! T3 | 🇺🇸 23, 🇳🇿 0 pic.twitter.com/W14xpVJGYy — USA Baseball 12U (@USABaseball12U) July 29, 2023

A new Team USA 12U single game record was set in the third inning. Ty Glaus's RBI base hit helped stake the Americans to a 32-0 lead, a score that would be considered a blowout in football and is pretty much unheard of in baseball.

History! 👏 Ty Glaus’ RBI base hit helps set our single-game run record! T3 | 🇺🇸 32, 🇳🇿 0 pic.twitter.com/zL5T8LWO6d — USA Baseball 12U (@USABaseball12U) July 29, 2023

When the dust settled on the historic win, the 12U Team USA squad had another game to play against Panama.

Back at it 😤 #ForGlory🇺🇸 🆚: Panama

📍: Tainan, Taiwan

🏟️: Asia-Pacific Main Stadium

⏰: 11:00 A.M. local/11 P.M. ET

💻: https://t.co/ldbNShT7AI pic.twitter.com/RZnbN4ZUeF — USA Baseball 12U (@USABaseball12U) July 29, 2023

Team USA baseball's starting lineup for Saturday's game in Taiwan includes familiar faces from their historic blowout. Regardless of how the team finishes, their performance against New Zealand will not soon be forgotten.