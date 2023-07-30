The Max Scherzer trade is happening! After almost falling through, the Texas Rangers and New York Mets agreed to a deal, per Jeff Passan. The Rangers will pay Scherzer $22.5 million, as the Mets are paying his contract down to that level, per Andy Martino. Additionally, Luisangel Acuña is the prospect being sent to the Mets.

The Max Scherzer trade almost didn't happen

Wow! What a day. It was initially reported that Scherzer was being traded to the Rangers. There was uncertainty though, as Scherzer had to waive his no-trade clause and the teams needed to figure out the financial situation.

Later on Saturday, a report surfaced stating that the deal was in question. One source even said that it wasn't happening at the moment. However, shortly after, the news broke that the Mets and Rangers sorted out the details and agreed to the trade.

Scherzer's contract details

Scherzer is owed $43 million in 2023 and has a $43 million player option for 2024, per Spotrac. The Mets will reportedly help to cover the remainder of his 2023 contract, as Martino reported. The player option will remain intact following the trade, per Mark Feinsand.

Scherzer's contract was always going to be one of the primary dilemmas when it came to a possible trade. The lucrative amount of money he is owed, his player option, and the no-trade clause were all factors. Scherzer has also reportedly picked up his player option for the 2024 season that's worth over $43 million, according to Passan. Nevertheless, the Rangers clearly wanted Scherzer in their rotation.

Scherzer's fit with the Rangers

The Rangers signed Jacob deGrom during the offseason and the ace pitched well to begin the 2023 campaign with Texas. He unfortunately suffered a season-ending injury though, something that left Texas with starting rotation uncertainty. The Rangers' pitching staff has held up their end of the bargain despite deGrom's absence, but it was evident they needed to add at least one more arm.

Max Scherzer provides the Rangers with a reliable veteran ace. He isn't having his best season in 2023, but Scherzer's wealth of experience and previous playoff pitching prowess will obviously be pivotal down the road.

After a whirlwind of various reports, Max Scherzer is indeed a member of the Texas Rangers.