Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is amazing, which is the least you can say about him, considering the astounding job he's been doing night in and night out on the field in the 2023 MLB regular season, thus far. Acuna left baseball fans enthralled once again during Saturday's game between the Braves and the Milwaukee Brewers for completing a feat no one — NO ONE (!) — before him in the history of Major League Baseball had ever done, per ESPN Stats & Info.

“Ronald Acuña Jr. recorded his 50th stolen base of the season in the 1st inning of tonight's Brewers-Braves game. He's the first player in MLB history with at least 20 home runs and 50 steals before August.”

Acuna entered the Brewers game with 23 home runs and 49 stolen bases on the season, and given how he's been flying in the basepaths all year long, it was a good bet that he would come away with a steal on Saturday to hit the remarkable individual milestone.

Acuna has been untouchable for the most part of the season in the steals department. The next player with the most stolen bases in the big leagues in 2023 is Oakland Athletics outfielder Esteury Ruiz, who has 43 at the time of this writing. But Ruiz also only has a single home run, so he's definitely not in the same league as Ronald Acuna, who is also batting over .300 this season. His impressive combination of hitting skills, raw power, and blinding speed is making the rest of the league envy the Braves, who are sitting comfortably atop the National League East division.