The USC football team lost two games in a row against ranked opponents. First, the Notre Dame football squad dominated them. Then, the Utah Utes stunned them in a nail-biter. In addition, Heisman candidate Caleb Williams has slowed down his production. Now, Lincoln Riley is battling the aftermath of pneumonia. The head coach is hanging tough though, as the Pac-12 team intends to keep marching.

USC football squad looks to stay strong amid struggles

Riley was sick for over a week, but the Sunday before the week of practice hit him the hardest. He missed two days of practice, the first ones he has missed in his 20 years of coaching, per Shotgun Spratling. He is back at practice as he continues to recover from illness.

Riley claims his energy levels are up and down. He is unable to yell, which he jokingly said the players probably like. The team has protocols in place in case the head coach becomes limited in any way. Nonetheless, his resolve to show up for the players helps a USC team in need of a spark.

The Trojans gave up 48 points in their loss to the Notre Dame football program. Caleb Williams threw for 199 yards and a surprising 3 interceptions. Then, USC dropped a game to Pac-12 foe Utah in a matchup where they got outrushed and gave up a crucial fumble.

Lincoln Riley and USC will not let their weak moments triumph. They want to prove they are still one of the top teams in the nation. Soon, the Trojans take on the California Golden Bears in another Pac-12 football matchup.