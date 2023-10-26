Although it's been a rough two weeks for the USC Trojans, star wide receiver Zachariah Branch is making noise as a playmaker for his team. So much so, that he's now joined an exclusive Pac-12 football club alongside Christian McCaffrey.

Considering McCaffrey was a freak athlete during his time at Stanford (and in the NFL), it's hard to imagine anybody catching him in most stats.

But Branch did the unthinkable during USC's last game against Utah.

“Zachariah Branch is the first Pac-12 player since Christian McCaffrey to score a rushing, receiving, kick and punt return touchdown in the same season,” according to Scott Schrader of On3.

In the Trojan's matchup against the Utes, Branch scored a one-yard rushing touchdown, etching his name in Pac-12 football history.

He's proven to be a crucial weapon for USC, as the football team has greatly benefited from his efforts. So far this season, Branch has racked up 246 total yards, two receiving touchdowns, and one rushing touchdown. As for special teams, the star wideout has accrued 613 total yards as a return man, scoring one kick and punt return touchdown.

Being in the same light as McCaffrey is never a bad thing. Clearly, Branch is dangerous with the ball in his hands so we should see more highlight plays from him as the season progresses. But if this is a sign of things to come, perhaps Zachariah Branch has a bright future ahead in the NFL. Professional teams will always love to have a playmaker like that on their roster.

Look for Branch to continue playing at a high level as USC aims to get back on track for the College Football Playoffs.