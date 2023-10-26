As the presumptive number-one pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, and playing on a team that has already lost two games, USC football's Caleb Williams has little at stake for the rest of his junior season. But on Wednesday, he didn't sound like someone looking ahead.

“We're halfway through the season and you don't necessarily know what's gonna happen. You've seen a lot of ranked teams lose and a lot of close games with ranked teams,” Williams told reporters at USC's practice on Wednesday, courtesy of the Los Angeles Times' Thuc Nhi Nguyen.

USC's season has gone south in a hurry. The Trojans have lost two straight games. They fell on the road to Notre Dame 48-20 before being upset by Utah 34-32 at home. Lincoln Riley's squad has tumbled from 10th in the AP Poll to 24th as a result.

With two losses already on its resume, USC football's chances to qualify for the College Football Playoff are slim. As the likely top pick in the 2024 NFL draft, and having already won a Heisman Trophy, people are left to wonder what else Williams has to play for.

Still, the Trojans' quarterback is clearly hoping that the dominoes fall in his team's favor.

“Right now there's a lot of one-loss teams and not so many…loss-less teams. And so, you know, you keep going, you keep fighting…When the opportunity comes you wanna be able to…seize that opportunity. We're gonna keep going, keep fighting on, and keep trying to reach our goals.”

To be fair, Williams also sounds like someone trying to enjoy what is almost assuredly his last few weeks as a college football player. The NFL will be there waiting for him in April. For now, Williams is trying to enjoy his final moments as a member of USC football.

“Stay out here, extra time, be with your guys because you never know when the opportunity's gonna come.”