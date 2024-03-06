The Utah State Aggies take on the San Jose State Spartans. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Utah State San Jose State prediction and pick. Find how to watch Utah State San Jose State.
The Utah State Aggies have become a very solid team this season, moving into the top tier of the Mountain West Conference and then staying there. The Aggies enter this game with a half-game lead over three immediate pursuers in the MWC. Utah State is 12-4 while Nevada, Boise State, and late-charging UNLV are all 12-5. Utah State can establish a one-game lead and thereby guarantee a share of the Mountain West regular-season championship if it wins this game. The Mountain West's teams play their regular-season finales this weekend, so this is the next-to-last regular season game for USU. It's crunch time for a team which is so close to being able to hang a championship banner in the rafters. Winning this game on the road in Silicon Valley against San Jose State is the task the Aggies have to perform if they want to call themselves champions, and if they also want to be able to win the Mountain West outright on the coming weekend without sharing the trophy with anyone else in the league.
Here are the Utah State-San Jose State College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Utah State-San Jose State Odds
Utah State Aggies: -10.5 (-108)
San Jose State Spartans: +10.5 (-112)
Over: 146.5 (-110)
Under: 146.5 (-110)
How To Watch Utah State vs San Jose State
Time: 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT
TV: CBS Sports Network
Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why Utah State Could Cover the Spread
The Aggies are a really good team, and what's more, they have a really good coach. Danny Sprinkle came from Montana State and has been superb in Logan with this Utah State team. The Aggies have risen to the top of a very good college basketball conference. Given the late rise of UNLV in the Mountain West — the Rebels are now very much a bubble team with a chance to make the NCAA Tournament — the MWC could get as many as seven teams into the Big Dance. That would be a spectacular achievement for the conference. Utah State winning the league which puts at least five and maybe seven teams into March Madness is a big-time statement about Utah State's quality and consistency. The Aggies are playing one of the few Mountain West teams which has not been able to gain any real traction this season. San Jose State was solid one year ago but has lacked that same toughness and reliability this year in what has been a rebuilding season under coach Tim Miles. Utah State looks like the massively better team in a game it needs to win. USU should cover.
Why San Jose State Could Cover the Spread
The rumor mill has Utah State coach Danny Sprinkle going to Washington to replace Mike Hopkins once the Huskies fire Hopkins, which is fully expected. That kind of coaching carousel talk can be a real distraction for young college athletes late in a season. It might change the temperature in the room and create a lack of focus entering an important game. Consider that when you make your betting play. USU might win here, but not by the 11 points it needs to cover the spread.
Utah State is far better and is playing for a conference championship. That's all you need to know. Take USU.
Final Utah State-San Jose State Prediction & Pick: Utah State -10.5