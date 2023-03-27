It is the start of VCT EMEA league and here’s everything you need to know about the EMEA leg of the Valorant Champions Tour 2023.
After the conclusion of VCT LOCK//IN Sao Paulo tournament, the 30 participants now focus their goals to the 3 major regional leagues. Each regional league consists of 10 teams that would compete for spots in VCT Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions. There will be three spots waiting for the EMEA League so every game will really count from this point onwards. Another slot is awarded for EMEA in the Masters leg as Fnatic won the Lock In tournament.
Here are the participants of the VCT emea league and their entire registered roster.
Teams and Players
|Team
|Players
|BBL Esports
|AsLanM4shadoW, QutionerX, Turko, Brave, SouhcNi
|Fnatic
|Boaster, Derke, Alfajer, Leo, Chronicle, kamyk
|FUT Esports
|mojj, qRaxs, qw1, MrFaliN, ATA KAPTANm Muj
|Giants
|Fit1nho, hoody, nukkye, rhyme, Cloud
|Karmine Corp
|Shin, Newzera, ScreaM, Nivera, xms
|KOI
|koldamenta, Sheydos, trexx, Wolfen, starxo
|NAVI
|ANGE1, Shao, Zyppan, SUYGETSU, cNed
|Team Heretics
|keloqz, mixwell, zeek, Boo, AvovA
|Team Liquid
|soulcas, Jamppi, Redgar, nAts, Sayf, dimasick
|Team Vitality
|ceNder, BONECOLD, MOLSI, Destrian, Twisten
Format and Schedule
VCT EMEA League will have 3 legs, namely Regular Season, Playoffs, and Last Chance Qualifier on their road to VCT Masters and Champions. The tournament will start on March 27 with the Regular Season having 10 teams battle in a single round-robin stage, with all matches having a best-of-three series. These will be played on Wednesdays to Fridays, except for the early super week having a schedule of Monday until Friday. Six of the 10 will only qualify for the double-elimination playoffs and the Top 3 will qualify for VCT Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023. Again, EMEA will have a 4th spot for Masters for winning the kick off tournament. There will also be a last-chance qualifier in July to secure a spot at the Valorant Champions.
Below is the entire schedule for each stage:
- Regular Season: March 25 – May 16
- Playoffs: May 19 – 28
- Last Chance Qualifier: July 18 – 23
Regular Season (March 27 — May 19)
Week 1 Schedule (March 27 — 31)
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|March 27
|KOI 2-0 NAVI
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|Fnatic 2-0 Giants
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|March 28
|Team Heretics vs. FUT
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|Team Liquid vs. Vitality
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|March 29
|NAVI vs. Giants
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|Karmine Corp. vs. BBL
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|March 30
|Team Liquid vs. FUT
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|KOI vs. Vitality
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|March 31
|Fnatic vs. BBL
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|Team Heretics vs. Karmine Corp.
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
Week 2 Schedule (April 5 — 7)
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|April 5
|Vitality vs. FUT
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|April 6
|NAVI vs. BBL
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|Fnatic vs. Team Heretics
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|April 7
|Team Liquid vs. Karmine Corp.
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|KOI vs. Giants
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
Week 3 Schedule (April 12 — 14)
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|April 12
|NAVI vs. Team Heretics
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|April 13
|KOI vs. FUT
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|Team Liquid vs. Fnatic
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|April 14
|Giants vs. BBL
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|Vitality vs. Karmine Corp.
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
Week 4 Schedule (April 19 — 21)
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|April 19
|Team Heretics vs. Team Liquid
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|April 20
|KOI vs. Fnatic
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|FUT vs. Giants
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|April 21
|Karmine Corp. vs. NAVI
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|BBL vs. Vitality
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
Week 5 Schedule (April 26 — 28)
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|April 26
|Giants vs. Team Liquid
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|April 27
|BBL vs. Team Heretics
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|KOI vs. Karmine Corp.
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|April 28
|FUT vs. Fnatic
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|Vitality vs. NAVI
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
Week 6 Schedule (May 3 — 5)
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|May 3
|Vitality vs. Fnatic
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|May 4
|FUT vs. Karmine Corp.
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|KOI vs. BBL
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|May 5
|NAVI vs. Team Liquid
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|Giants vs. Team Heretics
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
Week 7 Schedule (May 10 — 12)
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|May 10
|Giants vs. Vitality
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|May 11
|FUT vs. NAVI
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|Karmine Corp. vs. Fnatic
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|May 12
|Team Liquid vs. BBL
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|KOI vs. Team Heretics
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
Week 8 Schedule (May 17 — 19)
|Day
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|May 17
|Fnatic vs. NAVI
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|May 18
|Team Heretics vs. Vitality
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|Karmine Corp. vs. Giants
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|May 19
|Team Liquid vs. KOI
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|BBL vs. FUT
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
Standings
|Placement
|Team
|Record
|1
|Fnatic
|1-0
|2
|KOI
|1-0
|–
|FUT Esports
|–
|–
|Karmine Corp
|–
|–
|BBL Esports
|–
|–
|Team Heretics
|–
|–
|Team Liquid
|–
|–
|Team Vitality
|–
|9
|Giants
|0-1
|10
|NAVI
|0-1
Streams
There are a lot of platforms for covering the entire tournament for fans around to world to support. Here is a list of all the Valorant EMEA League channels:
English:
French:
Spanish:
Turkish:
Of course there will be content creators that will be invited to also cover the tournament for fans to enjoy the league with their favorite streamer.
