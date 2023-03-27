It is the start of VCT EMEA league and here’s everything you need to know about the EMEA leg of the Valorant Champions Tour 2023.

After the conclusion of VCT LOCK//IN Sao Paulo tournament, the 30 participants now focus their goals to the 3 major regional leagues. Each regional league consists of 10 teams that would compete for spots in VCT Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions. There will be three spots waiting for the EMEA League so every game will really count from this point onwards. Another slot is awarded for EMEA in the Masters leg as Fnatic won the Lock In tournament.

The VCT EMEA league will be held in Messe Berlin Charlottenburg in Berlin where the top 10 teams from all over EMEA will face in the first season of the tournament starting on March 27

Here are the participants of the VCT emea league and their entire registered roster.

Teams and Players

Team Players BBL Esports AsLanM4shadoW, QutionerX, Turko, Brave, SouhcNi Fnatic Boaster, Derke, Alfajer, Leo, Chronicle, kamyk FUT Esports mojj, qRaxs, qw1, MrFaliN, ATA KAPTANm Muj Giants Fit1nho, hoody, nukkye, rhyme, Cloud Karmine Corp Shin, Newzera, ScreaM, Nivera, xms KOI koldamenta, Sheydos, trexx, Wolfen, starxo NAVI ANGE1, Shao, Zyppan, SUYGETSU, cNed Team Heretics keloqz, mixwell, zeek, Boo, AvovA Team Liquid soulcas, Jamppi, Redgar, nAts, Sayf, dimasick Team Vitality ceNder, BONECOLD, MOLSI, Destrian, Twisten

Format and Schedule

VCT EMEA League will have 3 legs, namely Regular Season, Playoffs, and Last Chance Qualifier on their road to VCT Masters and Champions. The tournament will start on March 27 with the Regular Season having 10 teams battle in a single round-robin stage, with all matches having a best-of-three series. These will be played on Wednesdays to Fridays, except for the early super week having a schedule of Monday until Friday. Six of the 10 will only qualify for the double-elimination playoffs and the Top 3 will qualify for VCT Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023. Again, EMEA will have a 4th spot for Masters for winning the kick off tournament. There will also be a last-chance qualifier in July to secure a spot at the Valorant Champions.

Below is the entire schedule for each stage:

Regular Season: March 25 – May 16

Playoffs: May 19 – 28

Last Chance Qualifier: July 18 – 23

Regular Season (March 27 — May 19)

Week 1 Schedule (March 27 — 31)

Day Match PT ET GMT March 27 KOI 2-0 NAVI 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Fnatic 2-0 Giants 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM March 28 Team Heretics vs. FUT 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Team Liquid vs. Vitality 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM March 29 NAVI vs. Giants 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Karmine Corp. vs. BBL 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM March 30 Team Liquid vs. FUT 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM KOI vs. Vitality 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM March 31 Fnatic vs. BBL 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Team Heretics vs. Karmine Corp. 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM

Week 2 Schedule (April 5 — 7)

Day Match PT ET GMT April 5 Vitality vs. FUT 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM April 6 NAVI vs. BBL 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Fnatic vs. Team Heretics 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM April 7 Team Liquid vs. Karmine Corp. 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM KOI vs. Giants 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM

Week 3 Schedule (April 12 — 14)

Day Match PT ET GMT April 12 NAVI vs. Team Heretics 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM April 13 KOI vs. FUT 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Team Liquid vs. Fnatic 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM April 14 Giants vs. BBL 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Vitality vs. Karmine Corp. 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM

Week 4 Schedule (April 19 — 21)

Day Match PT ET GMT April 19 Team Heretics vs. Team Liquid 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM April 20 KOI vs. Fnatic 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM FUT vs. Giants 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM April 21 Karmine Corp. vs. NAVI 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM BBL vs. Vitality 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM

Week 5 Schedule (April 26 — 28)

Day Match PT ET GMT April 26 Giants vs. Team Liquid 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM April 27 BBL vs. Team Heretics 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM KOI vs. Karmine Corp. 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM April 28 FUT vs. Fnatic 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Vitality vs. NAVI 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM

Week 6 Schedule (May 3 — 5)

Day Match PT ET GMT May 3 Vitality vs. Fnatic 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM May 4 FUT vs. Karmine Corp. 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM KOI vs. BBL 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM May 5 NAVI vs. Team Liquid 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Giants vs. Team Heretics 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM

Week 7 Schedule (May 10 — 12)

Day Match PT ET GMT May 10 Giants vs. Vitality 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM May 11 FUT vs. NAVI 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Karmine Corp. vs. Fnatic 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM May 12 Team Liquid vs. BBL 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM KOI vs. Team Heretics 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM

Week 8 Schedule (May 17 — 19)

Day Match PT ET GMT May 17 Fnatic vs. NAVI 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM May 18 Team Heretics vs. Vitality 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Karmine Corp. vs. Giants 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM May 19 Team Liquid vs. KOI 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM BBL vs. FUT 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM

Standings