It is the start of VCT EMEA league and here’s everything you need to know about the EMEA leg of the Valorant Champions Tour 2023. 

After the conclusion of  VCT LOCK//IN Sao Paulo tournament, the 30 participants now focus their goals to the 3 major regional leagues. Each regional league consists of 10 teams that would compete for spots in VCT Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions. There will be three spots waiting for the EMEA League so every game will really count from this point onwards. Another slot is awarded for EMEA in the Masters leg as Fnatic won the Lock In tournament.

The VCT EMEA league will be held in Messe Berlin Charlottenburg in Berlin where the top 10 teams from all over EMEA will face in the first season of the tournament starting on March 27

Here are the participants of the VCT emea league and their entire registered roster.

 

Teams and Players

TeamPlayers
BBL EsportsAsLanM4shadoW, QutionerX, Turko, Brave, SouhcNi
FnaticBoaster, Derke, Alfajer, Leo, Chronicle, kamyk
FUT Esportsmojj, qRaxs, qw1, MrFaliN, ATA KAPTANm Muj
GiantsFit1nho, hoody, nukkye, rhyme, Cloud
Karmine CorpShin, Newzera, ScreaM, Nivera, xms
KOIkoldamenta, Sheydos, trexx, Wolfen, starxo
NAVIANGE1, Shao, Zyppan, SUYGETSU, cNed
Team Hereticskeloqz, mixwell, zeek, Boo, AvovA
Team Liquidsoulcas, Jamppi, Redgar, nAts, Sayf, dimasick
Team VitalityceNder, BONECOLD, MOLSI, Destrian, Twisten

Format and Schedule

VCT EMEA League will have 3 legs, namely Regular Season, Playoffs, and Last Chance Qualifier on their road to VCT Masters and Champions. The tournament will start on March 27 with the Regular Season having 10 teams battle in a single round-robin stage, with all matches having a best-of-three series. These will be played on Wednesdays to Fridays, except for the early super week having a schedule of Monday until Friday. Six of the 10 will only qualify for the double-elimination playoffs and the Top 3 will qualify for VCT Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023. Again, EMEA will have a 4th spot for Masters for winning the kick off tournament. There will also be a last-chance qualifier in July to secure a spot at the Valorant Champions.

Below is the entire schedule for each stage:

  • Regular Season: March 25 – May 16
  • Playoffs: May 19 – 28
  • Last Chance Qualifier: July 18 – 23

Regular Season (March 27 — May 19)

Week 1 Schedule (March 27 — 31)

DayMatchPTETGMT
March 27KOI 2-0 NAVI9 AM12 PM5 PM
Fnatic 2-0 Giants12 PM3 PM8 PM
March 28Team Heretics vs. FUT9 AM12 PM5 PM
Team Liquid vs. Vitality12 PM3 PM8 PM
March 29NAVI vs. Giants9 AM12 PM5 PM
Karmine Corp. vs. BBL12 PM3 PM8 PM
March 30Team Liquid vs. FUT9 AM12 PM5 PM
KOI vs. Vitality12 PM3 PM8 PM
March 31Fnatic vs. BBL9 AM12 PM5 PM
Team Heretics vs. Karmine Corp.12 PM3 PM8 PM

Week 2 Schedule (April 5 — 7)

DayMatchPTETGMT
April 5Vitality vs. FUT12 PM3 PM8 PM
April 6NAVI vs. BBL9 AM12 PM5 PM
Fnatic vs. Team Heretics12 PM3 PM8 PM
April 7Team Liquid vs. Karmine Corp.9 AM12 PM5 PM
KOI vs. Giants12 PM3 PM8 PM
Week 3 Schedule (April 12 — 14)

DayMatchPTETGMT
April 12NAVI vs. Team Heretics12 PM3 PM8 PM
April 13KOI vs. FUT9 AM12 PM5 PM
Team Liquid vs. Fnatic12 PM3 PM8 PM
April 14Giants vs. BBL9 AM12 PM5 PM
Vitality vs. Karmine Corp.12 PM3 PM8 PM

Week 4 Schedule (April 19 — 21)

DayMatchPTETGMT
April 19Team Heretics vs. Team Liquid 12 PM3 PM8 PM
April 20KOI vs. Fnatic9 AM12 PM5 PM
FUT vs. Giants12 PM3 PM8 PM
April 21Karmine Corp. vs. NAVI9 AM12 PM5 PM
BBL vs. Vitality12 PM3 PM8 PM

Week 5 Schedule (April 26 — 28)

DayMatchPTETGMT
April 26Giants vs. Team Liquid12 PM3 PM8 PM
April 27BBL vs. Team Heretics9 AM12 PM5 PM
KOI vs. Karmine Corp.12 PM3 PM8 PM
April 28FUT vs. Fnatic9 AM12 PM5 PM
Vitality vs. NAVI12 PM3 PM8 PM

Week 6 Schedule (May 3 — 5)

DayMatchPTETGMT
May 3Vitality vs. Fnatic12 PM3 PM8 PM
May 4FUT vs. Karmine Corp.9 AM12 PM5 PM
KOI vs. BBL12 PM3 PM8 PM
May 5NAVI vs. Team Liquid9 AM12 PM5 PM
Giants vs. Team Heretics12 PM3 PM8 PM

Week 7 Schedule (May 10 — 12)

DayMatchPTETGMT
May 10Giants vs. Vitality12 PM3 PM8 PM
May 11FUT vs. NAVI9 AM12 PM5 PM
Karmine Corp. vs. Fnatic12 PM3 PM8 PM
May 12Team Liquid vs. BBL9 AM12 PM5 PM
KOI vs. Team Heretics12 PM3 PM8 PM

Week 8 Schedule (May 17 — 19)

DayMatchPTETGMT
May 17Fnatic vs. NAVI12 PM3 PM8 PM
May 18Team Heretics vs. Vitality9 AM12 PM5 PM
Karmine Corp. vs. Giants12 PM3 PM8 PM
May 19Team Liquid vs. KOI9 AM12 PM5 PM
BBL vs. FUT12 PM3 PM8 PM

Standings

PlacementTeamRecord
1Fnatic1-0
2KOI1-0
9Giants0-1
10NAVI0-1

Streams

There are a lot of platforms for covering the entire tournament for fans around to world to support. Here is a list of all the Valorant EMEA League channels:

English:

French:

Spanish:

Turkish:

Of course there will be content creators that will be invited to also cover the tournament for fans to enjoy the league with their favorite streamer.

For more gaming news from us, check out our Gaming frontpage.

 