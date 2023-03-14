Minnesota Vikings starting center Garrett Bradbury will snap the ball to Kirk Cousins for at least another three seasons, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

“The Vikings have reached agreement with C Garrett Bradbury to return to Minnesota, source says,” Rapoport wrote on Tuesday. “The 2019 first-round pick remains Kirk Cousins’ center.”

“It’s a 3-year deal for $15.75M, source said,” Garafolo added.

Bradbury entered the 2022 season as the Vikings’ starting center and held the role throughout the year. Although he was limited to just 12 games due to injury, he was an impact player when on the field. He finished the season with a 67.5 PFF grade, good enough for the 11th-best mark among 38 eligible players.

The Vikings had an exceptional season in 2022-23, winning the NFC North with a 13-4 record under first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell. That success didn’t translate to the postseason as the team fell to the New York Giants in the Wild Card round.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Bradbury was a former first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Vikings, winning the starting job as a rookie out of North Carolina State. He appeared in all 16 games in his rookie season.

“Bradbury has familiarity with head coach Kevin O’Connell’s system and Cousins’ tendencies…The Vikings needed a center, and, considering their salary cap constraints, they were not going to be able to break the bank to acquire one,” wrote The Athletic’s Alec Lewis regarding why the team re-signed him.

“Bradbury fits the bill in the sense that he always wanted to remain in purple. On locker room clean-out day, the center relayed his preference: That he wanted to remain with an offensive line room that has grown close over the years. The Vikings made good on Bradbury’s preference.”

As a starter his entire career, Garrett Bradbury figures to get even more familiar with Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings over the next three seasons.