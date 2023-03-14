The Minnesota Vikings are keeping their backup quarterback for Kirk Cousins in-house, with plans to re-sign Nick Mullens, according to ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates.

“The Vikings are expected to re-sign QB Nick Mullens, who backed-up Kirk Cousins last season, per source,” Yates wrote on Tuesday morning.

The Vikings added Mullens in a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders last season, sending a 2024 second-round conditional pick back to Las Vegas in the process.

Mullens didn’t play much for the Raiders in 2022; he went seven-for-nine with 94 passing yards and a touchdown without an interception and a sack in the team’s 26-20 home win over the Vikings in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason. He played the next week as well, going six-for-nine with 39 passing yards in a 15-13 road victory against the Miami Dolphins.

Mullens signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Raiders last April.

The Little Rock, AR native played college football for the Southern Miss Golden Eagles; he surpassed Brett Favre’s single-season record for passing yardage with 4,476 and touchdown passes with 38 while with the program.

He joined the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2017, playing four seasons in California and starting 16 games in the process. He was not extended by the team as a restricted free agent at the conclusion of the 2020 season, becoming an unrestricted free agent and joining the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year deal in 2021.

He was waived just three months later and joined the Cleveland Browns for the 2021 season, starting just one game before being relegated to the practice squad. After signing with the Raiders in 2022, he played out the season with the franchise behind Derek Carr before being traded to Minnesota.

Nick Mullens will now spend at least another season under veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins in Minnesota.