There was simply no way that Warriors guard Chris Paul would continue to shoot 31 percent from the field and seven percent from deep.

Chris Paul may still be at the top of his game in the playmaking department, dropping dimes and taking care of the basketball to an unprecedented degree that even Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was surprised at how magnificent the Point God has been in that regard. However, Paul has struggled to put the ball through the hoop to start the 2023-24 season, entering their Monday night clash against the Detroit Pistons having shot just 31.8 percent from the field and a ghastly 7.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Knowing Paul's career numbers, there was simply no way that the Warriors floor general would shoot this poorly for the rest of the way. And against the Pistons, the 38-year old point guard had a bounce-back game in the shooting department. Paul shot 6-9 from the field, including 2-3 from deep, scoring 17 points (against an average of 7.6 entering the night) to help the Warriors to a comfortable 120-109 win.

From this point forward, it may be all systems go for Chris Paul on the offensive end, especially when he expects that his shooting is only going to get better from here after an abysmal start to his scoring life as a member of the Warriors organization.

“I knew it was going to come around. I've never shot it this badly in 18 years, so I figured the chances were going that I was going to start hitting jumpers again,” Paul said after the game, per Associated Press via ESPN.

That, of course, is basic regression to the mean, as there was no way, barring an unforeseen attack from the Monstars, that Chris Paul's scoring ability has declined to this degree in a single offseason. While Paul is in evident decline, it's not like he'll remain as bad of a shooter as he was leading up to the Warriors' game versus the Pistons.

At the very least, the Warriors have the luxury of being able to hold the fort even without Paul's scoring contributions. After all, Paul remains a playmaking maestro as evidenced by his elite assist-to-turnover ratio, and he's been helping the Dubs' bench by being a stabilizing force. But the Dubs become an incredibly more difficult team to handle once Paul stars putting the ball through the basket on a more consistent basis.