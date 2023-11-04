Chris Paul addressed his poor shooting performance in the Golden State Warriors victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 141-139 thriller on Friday. Chris Paul scored just one point in the game, however. Paul reacted to his low scoring performance following the Warriors' victory, via ClutchPoints.

“It’s crazy to think about how I can score one point or two points and we still win the game,” CP3 told reporters after the game, originally from Warriors on NBCS. “It’s a nice luxury to have.”

Paul went 0-6 from the field. It wasn't all bad for the star point guard though. He dished out an impressive 13 assists and recorded two steals, so Paul certainly played a role in helping Golden State win the game.

In all reality, Chris Paul won't need to score much for this Golden State team. They feature enough offensive prowess with Steph Curry leading the charge to find the bottom of the net on a consistent basis. Paul's presence brings balance to their quick offense though, as he's a player capable of setting things up and finding the open man.

With that being said, Paul also said after the game that scoring just one point isn't “normal” for him.

“Just ain't going in,” Paul stated. “Good thing about it is I know that's not the normal.”

Chris Paul's performance with the Warriors so far

Paul, 38, is adjusting to his role with the Warriors. He's struggled in terms of shooting the ball to open the season, but Golden State has still benefitted from his presence on the court.

Paul is averaging just eight points per game on 33.9 percent field goal and 0.48 percent three-point shooting. Again, it's been difficult for him to score up to this point. But he is averaging 9.0 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per contest.

Chris Paul isn't the kind of player who will let a poor shooting performance impact his overall game. He takes pride in being a leader as a point guard, and happens to be one of the best passers in the NBA. Paul is also a good rebounder considering the fact that he's often one of the smallest players on the floor.

CP3's shooting is going to improve. For now, he will continue finding other ways to help Golden State win. The Warriors improved their record to 5-1 following the victory over OKC, so it is working so far.