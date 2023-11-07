Warriors head coach Steve Kerr couldn't believe how elite Chris Paul's playmaking has been thanks to his ability to take care of the ball.

Chris Paul hasn't hit the ground running with the Golden State Warriors scoring-wise. Paul, despite shooting 6-9 from the field and scoring 17 points in the Dubs' 120-109 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night, is still only shooting 36 percent from the floor and 13.8 percent from beyond the arc on the season. But Paul has remained on top of his playmaking game, justifying his stature as one of the best floor generals the game has ever seen.

Paul had yet another playmaking masterclass against the Pistons, dropping six assists against zero turnovers; in fact, over the Warriors' past four games, the veteran point guard has tallied 29 dimes while turning the ball over a grand total of zero times — an elite figure that only players with Paul's exceptional court vision, basketball IQ and timing can pull off.

“Chris has made such a huge impact even without making shots. Last couple of games, knocking shots down, just adds to what he's already doing. Six assists, no turnovers [tonight against the Pistons], he’s up to 62 assists and six turnovers [on the season]. That’s insane,” Kerr told reporters after the Warriors' win, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Chris Paul's composure at the point of attack isn't something the Warriors have been familiar with over the past decade or so. The Dubs have routinely ranked at the bottom of the league when it comes to taking care of the basketball, and yet here Paul is, bringing in his signature brand of elite playmaking, off the Warriors bench no less.

Steve Kerr also expressed just how important Paul has been when it comes to stabilizing the Warriors' bench units, giving them a semblance of consistency whenever Stephen Curry rests.

“What he's doing is trying to find our team and our rhythm. He's just keeping us in games, leading that second unit, taking care of the ball. Only 11 turnovers tonight, so Chris has just been amazing for us,” Kerr added.