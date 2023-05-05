Draymond Green has his share of detractors. His sometimes brash style can open the door for criticism, but his authenticity and passion have a way of balancing out the backlash he gets with plenty of fan appreciation. His moment with his children following the Golden State Warriors Game 2 victory versus the Los Angeles Lakers showcased Green’s warmth.

The four-time NBA Champion attended the postgame press conference with his son and daughter, giving people a glimpse of “household Draymond,” while also expressing his profound gratitude for the opportunity to share these moments of the NBA Playoffs, and just his career in general, with his loved ones.

“When you’re just able to get the energy of children in here, it’s always special. That’s something that I don’t take for granted,” Green said after the Warriors pulled even in the series with the Lakers. “These are memories that will last a lifetime.”

The 33-year-old certainly gave his children memories to remember (if they’re old enough) with a quintessential Draymond Green performance that featured a fairly packed stat sheet with 11 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and one steal. He focused on the big picture, though. Acknowledging the importance of quality time with your kids is obviously something many parents recite, but witnessing a humble Green interacting with his own could have some people seeing him in a new light.

He does not come off as a sweet man when he is racking up technical fouls or landing low blows, but he clearly is able to compartmentalize his different personalities for his different responsibilities.

The combination of the “children energy” he described and his own high-motor could be the secret sauce he needs for another successful postseason.