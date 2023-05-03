The Golden State Warriors fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of their Western Conference Semifinal matchup Tuesday night, and Draymond Green suggested that the way in which LA played them may have played a part in their ultimate demise on the night.

During a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, the big man discussed how he was surprised by the way the Lakers were utilizing star centerpiece LeBron James throughout the game, and deemed the club’s scheme as “a bit weird.”

“LeBron is playing a totally different style, a totally different game than we’ve ever seen him play before, and it’s interesting figuring it out,” Draymond Green said of Los Angeles’ game plan involving LeBron James. “You’re not used to seeing LeBron off the ball so much and so I thought that was interesting and something that we’ll have to adjust to. It’s just not your typical LeBron running the show which is a bit weird.”

Over the years, Draymond Green has squared off against LeBron James on numerous occasions throughout the playoffs, as the two battled it out in four-straight NBA Finals appearances from 2015 through 2018.

While the big man believed he had grown accustomed to the Lakers star’s play style, Game 1 proved to be a wake-up call.

Despite his altered way of being utilized, James still managed to put forth a stellar performance for Los Angeles. In 40 minutes of action logged during the Lakers’ Game 1 win, the 19-time All-Star finished the night with 22 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 blocks.