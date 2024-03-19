Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors are trying to find a way into the NBA Western Conference picture, currently sitting in 9th place and on pace to participate in the NBA Play-In Tournament.
On the latest edition of the Gil's Arena podcast, Gilbert Arenas dropped the truth on Draymond's role with the Warriors:
"Draymond [Green doesn't] score 20… Defend, deflections, get about 5–6 assists, [and] get some rebounds… But when it [doesn't] turn [into] wins, we just like 'Alright, f*ck it, Draymond, it's your fault.'"
— Gilbert Arenas 🤔
While it's true that Green doesn't often light up the box score with eye-popping scoring numbers, he helps the Warriors in a myriad of ways. Whether it's his defense, making the right play on offense, or being a vocal voice in the locker room, Green is a key cog on a team that has won four NBA Championships.
Throughout his time away from the Warriors during his league-mandated suspension earlier this season, the 34-year-old Green maintained regular communication with replacement Jonathan Kuminga. Green provided detailed feedback after each game with messages containing notes, video clips, and voice memos regarding the youngster's performances.
Kuminga shared that Green's time watching games at home involved film study, which in turn helped him gain a better understanding of himself.
During his absence of 16 games, Green also stayed in touch with teammates Stephen Curry and Chris Paul, as well as Warriors coach Steve Kerr. Additionally, Green received daily texts from his former college coach, Tom Izzo of Michigan State.
“I wanted to pick up everything he knows,” said Kuminga. “With him, he won't just give [advice] up if you don't compete big-time.”
The Warriors are currently 35-31. They take on the New York Knicks on Monday night.