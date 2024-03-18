The New York Knicks are across the country to take on the Golden State Warriors Monday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Warriors prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Knicks are 40-27 this season, and they have won four of their last five games. However, the Knicks lost their only game against the Warriors this season. In that game, Jalen Brunson led the team with 27 points. Josh Hard had a double-double and grabbed a game-high 18 rebounds. As a team, the Knicks shot under 40 percent from the field, and they made just 12 of their 39 three-point attempts. New York Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson are ramping up, but they will remain out for this game.
The Warriors are 35-31 this season, and they are coming off a win over the Los Angeles Lakers. In their win over the Knicks, Steph Curry had 31 points and 10 rebounds to lead the team. Jonathan Kuminga had 25 of his own points, and Draymond Green grabbed 10 rebounds, as well. As a team, the Warriors shot 44.9 percent from the field, and they made 14 threes. Golden State will be healthy heading into this game.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Knicks-Warriors Odds
New York Knicks: +5.5 (-112)
Moneyline: +184
Golden State Warriors: -5.5 (-108)
Moneyline: -220
Over: 211.5 (-106)
Under: 211.5 (-114)
How to Watch Knicks-Warriors
Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT
TV: ESPN
TV: ESPN
Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread/Win
Jalen Brunson has been having an incredible stretch of games. In his last 10 games, Brunson is averaging 26.9 points, and 6.3 assists per game. He is a big reason for the Knicks' success this season, and their winning lately. In fact, when Brunson puts up at least 25 points, the Knicks are 24-13 this season. If he can continue to play well, and have another good game, the Knicks will win this game on the road.
New York plays some very good defense. They held the Warriors to just 110 points in their first game played this season. When the Warriors score 110 points or less this season, they are 6-13. New York may have lost that game, but it still gives the Knicks their best chance to win. If New York can have another good defensive game, they will cover this spread.
Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Warriors were able to hold the Knicks to under 100 points in their first matchup. I would not expect that to happen again in this one, but the Warriors should be able to keep them to under 115. When the Warriors do that to an opponent this season, they are 26-6. Defense is key, and the Warriors need to keep the Knicks to under 115 in this one.
Golden State needs to score in this game. They are healthy, and they should be able to dominate at home. In fact, at home this season, the Warriors average 117.7 points per game. The Warriors are a little better on the road, but 117.7 points per game is very respectable. If they can have a good game offensively, the Warriors will cover the spread.
Final Knicks-Warriors Prediction & Pick
This is going to be a close game, especially with how the Knicks are playing lately. My bet for this game is going to be the Warriors to cover the spread.
Final Knicks-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Warriors -5.5 (-108)