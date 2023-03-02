Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole starred on the offensive end of the floor in Tuesday’s contest against the Portland Trail Blazers. He scored 29 points — on 10-for-24 shooting from the field — and dished out six assists in a game the Warriors went on to win by a final score of 123-105. So when Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and the Los Angeles Clippers visit the Chase Center on Thursday night to play the Warriors, every Warriors fan will surely be dying to know: Is Jordan Poole playing tonight vs. the Clippers?

Jordan Poole injury status vs. Clippers

The Warriors have Poole listed as probable for Thursday’s showdown with a knee injury, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. Stephen Curry (leg) will remain out for Golden State in other injury news relevant to the Warriors.

Jordan Poole, 23, is in his fourth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Warriors franchise. He’s averaging 20.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.2 blocks, and 3.3 turnovers across 62 appearances this season (39 starts).

The former Michigan standout is enjoying a career year passing the ball in the 2022-23 campaign — Poole’s current 4.6 assists average is the highest of his pro career by a semi-wide margin.

Expect Thursday night’s game between the Clippers and Warriors to go down to the wire, with or without Poole in the lineup. After all, the two teams are tied for the fifth-best record in the Western Conference. But with regard to the question, Is Jordan Poole playing tonight vs. the Clippers, the answer is probably.