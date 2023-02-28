A premier Western Conference showdown with play-in tournament spots on the line will take place for this Tuesday evening as the Portland Trail Blazers travel to the Bay to do battle with the Golden State Warriors. Let’s check out our NBA odds series where our Blazers-Warriors prediction and pick will be unveiled for all to see.

Will it be Dame Time yet again only a few hours from now? By the time the smoke cleared on Portland’s 17-point victory over the Rockets, Damian Lillard etched his name in the history books yet again with a historic 71-point performance that included a whopping 13 three-pointers on the night. One of the great scorers and shooters of his generation, does Lillard have enough gas in the tank to will his team to a crucial road win?

After trailing for a majority of their previous contest with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Warriors hit some clutch shots late and were led by the outstanding play of Klay Thompson to ultimately prevail by a score of 109-104. With the hard-fought victory, Golden State’s record sits a game above .500 at 31-30 as they also hold a game and a half lead over Portland for the seventh-seed in the wild, wild, west.

Here are the Blazers-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Blazers-Warriors Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +4 (-106)

Golden State Warriors: -4 (-114)

Over: 236 (-110)

Under: 236 (-110)

How To Watch Trail Blazers vs. Warriors

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 10:00 ET/7:00 PT

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread

Whether it’s pulling up from the logo or dunking on your head, there isn’t much that Damian Lillard can’t do as a bonafide scorer. Ever since his ascend to greatness from his humble beginnings during his college days at Weber State, it becomes hard to argue against the fact that Lillard is as special as it comes. Not only does Lillard boast the skillset to make NBA fans drop their jaws in awe, but he has remained loyal to a Trail Blazers organization that has not been a contender for many years now. Nevertheless, a spread-covering victory against the Warriors and their brutal home-court advantage would certainly be a statement to the rest of the league.

Other than the fact that Lillard’s wondrous play may be enough to cover, it will not be a guarantee. Even with the likes of Stephen Curry continuing to sit out due to a lower-leg ailment, Portland has to make it a priority to be firmer in their defensive game plan. Orchestrating a solid strategy is one thing, but executing it is a whole other ballgame. On paper, the Blazers can definitely put up points in a hurry, but they surrender on average 115 points per game in what often ends up being their downfall. All in all, Portland is only 10-12 during a stretch that has seen Damian Lillard average 38 points per game, so this defense needs to step up for their superstar.

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

Coming off of back-to-back wins against western conference foes after losing two straight to the LA teams, it appears that the Warriors are on the right track moving forward. Of course, not having the greatest shooter of all time at your disposal in Stephen Curry is never an easy pill to swallow, but Golden State has done well in adjusting its game plan while its top-scorer continues to rest.

When you think of a typical Steve Kerr Golden State Warriors squad, most would point to their three-point shooting as the biggest weapon on their roster, but on Sunday, it happened to be their willingness to corral the basketball off of the glass and eliminate Minnesota’s second-chance opportunities that proved to be just what the doctor ordered.

While another performance like this in these areas will certainly increase the chances of Golden State covering, the Warriors have a lethal sharpshooter among their own in Klay Thompson. One half of the infamous “Splash Brothers” duo, Thompson is fresh off of six three-pointers made against the Timberwolves and is shooting 56% from downtown in his previous two games combined.

Most importantly, Golden State will need to avoid turning the ball over if they want to cover. Alas, only the 13-47 Houston Rockets average more giveaways throughout the course of a game than the Warriors, so there is no doubt that Golden State can afford to be sloppy and expect to take care of business in this one.

Final Blazers-Warriors Prediction & Pick



All season long, the Warriors have been a tough out on their home floor and they most likely still will be later tonight. Portland has struggled while on the road this year and even if Lillard stays hot, they won’t have enough production on both ends of the floor to make this a contest.

Final Blazers-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Warriors -4 (-114)