Russell Westbrook has been playing well for the Los Angeles Clippers since his high-profile cross-town move from the Los Angeles Lakers. The former league MVP has started all three games for the Clippers since he arrived, and he’s put up averages of 16.0 points on 52.9 percent shooting, 5.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists, and 2.3 steals per game, while also connecting on 1.3 triples of a 44.4-percent clip. The only problem, however, is that LA has lost all three games.

For his part, Kawhi Leonard is jumping the gun. Even before the finger-pointing begins to take shape toward Westbrook’s direction — if it hasn’t already — Kawhi is also making it clear that he believes Russ is playing his role well for the Clippers:

“I think he’s doing a good job,” Leonard said, via Farbod Ensaashari of SI. “He’s playing both ends of the floor, running and getting us the ball in our spots, being aggressive in his moments, knocking down shots, getting to the paint, kicking out, so he’s playing good.”

No need to push the panic button just yet. After all, it’s just been three games. All of which have been against tough opponents as well in the third-placed Sacramento Kings, the top-seeded Denver Nuggets, and on Tuesday, against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are currently chasing a guaranteed playoff spot in the West.

The Clippers are only going to get better from here on out as they continue to try and find a groove with this new roster — or at least this is what LA fans are hoping for.