‘It was absolutely amazing’: Stephen Curry spills on best part of Japan Games trip – and it wasn’t the hoops

The Golden State Warriors just finished their Japan trip for the NBA, and it’s safe to say superstar guard Stephen Curry had a blast. Beyond basketball, however, there is one other thing Steph enjoyed while visiting the Asian country.

Speaking with The Athletic, Curry revealed that getting to study Sumo and seeing firsthand how the wrestlers go with their training in their own ring was the most memorable moment of his trip. It was an unforgettable experience for Curry, who had a newfound appreciation for a sport beyond basketball and golf.

“Watching them train. Squaring up in the ring for a couple minutes,” Curry said on what impressed him the most about his Sumo experience. “I wanted an up-close experience of how they lived their life and the discipline and physicality of that space. It was absolutely amazing.”

For what it’s worth, the Warriors also shared photos of Steph enjoying the Sumo wrestling tutorial prior to their preseason games against the Washington Wizards.

Of course this does not mean Stephen Curry is going to start wrestling his opponents on the NBA hard court any time soon. If anything, it should only motivate the Warriors guard from watching the sport from time to time.

With that said, it shouldn’t also be a surprise to see Steph visit Japan in the years to come.