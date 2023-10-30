Without a doubt, Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson is one of the greatest outside snipers in basketball history. Thompson further cemented his legacy on Sunday when he surged past Jamal Crawford for 10th place on the NBA's all-time 3-point list during a road game against the Houston Rockets.

Klay Thompson entered the Rockets game with 2,218 career 3-pointers in the NBA, just three away from tying Crawford for 10th on the list. He hit more than that, as he finished the game with five 3-pointers on 10 attempts to climb up the list. Overall, Thompson scored 19 points on 7-for-12 shooting from the field to help the Warriors eke out a 106-95 win against the Rockets.

Crawford, meanwhile, was gracious in accepting the fact that he no longer has a hold of the 10th spot on the list, as he posted a series of fire and clapping emojis on X, formerly Twitter, to congratulate Thompson.

Thompson hit the 3-pointer to break the tie with Crawford just before halftime off of an assist from — who else — but the greatest shooter in the history of the league and one-half of the Splash Brothers, Stephen Curry.

Directly in front of Thompson on the all-time NBA 3-pointer list is Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James, who has 2,266 long bombs. Given the rate and the accuracy of Thompson in launching and draining 3-pointers, it's a safe bet that he'll eventually surpass The King and — and the others.

Of course, Curry is the all-time leader with 3,407 3-pointers followed by Ray Allen, who made 2,973 in his time in the league.