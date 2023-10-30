It was really just a matter of time, but Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson finally did it. Along with his Splash Brother Stephen Curry, he's now part of the Top 10 on the all-time 3-pointers list.

Thompson achieved the feat on Sunday in their showdown with the Houston Rockets. The veteran sharpshooter entered the game at 2218 triples made, needing just four more to surpass Jamal Crawford's mark of 2221.

In the showdown with the Rockets, Thompson made five triples out of his 10 attempts. He finished the night with 19 points to help the Warriors bag the 106-95 victory.

Here's the moment Thompson breached the Top 10 of the 3-point list:

With this 3pt, Klay Thompson passes Jamal Crawford and enters the top 10 3pt FGM All-Time 🙌💦pic.twitter.com/Jph3j4Oe0z — BasketballTV 🏀📺 (@BasketballTV_) October 30, 2023

Congrats to @KlayThompson of the @warriors for moving to 10th on the all-time 3-pointers made list! pic.twitter.com/IHwKXgqvJ4 — NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2023

Klay Thompson should have made the Top 10 of the all-time 3-pointers list much sooner. But as Warriors fans would know, the other half of the Splash bro wasn't able to because of the back-to-back season-ending knee and Achilles injuries that cost him the 2019-20 and 2020-21 campaigns.

Prior to his devastating injuries, Thompson was averaging 225 triples made per season. In 2022-23, he even connected 301 treys. With that said, he could have been in the Top 5 or Top 3 of the list now with about 2700 3-pointers made had he not been injured.

It's all in the past now for sure. And with Thompson healthy once again, he now has a chance to climb the list further. If he replicates his success from last season, he could end the year at no. 6, just behind Reggie Miller's 2,560 triples. And then by next season, it's possible for him to join Stephen Curry in the Top 3–though that depends on how many more James Harden, who's at no. 3, adds to his tally.