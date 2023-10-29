We're set to bring you another prediction and pick for this scary Halloween weekend matchup in the NBA. We'll see Western Conference powers face off as the Golden State Warriors (1-1) will take on the Houston Rockets (0-2). Check out our NBA odds series for our Warriors-Rockets prediction and pick.

The Golden State Warriors are 1-1 heading into this game after their most recent win over the Sacramento Kings on the road. It was a rematch from their Round 1 Playoffs series last year where the Warriors overcame an 0-2 deficit to beat the Kings in Game 7. Steph Curry returned to his form as the Dubs made it look easy against Sac-Town in 122-114 win.

The Houston Rockets are winless after dropping games to the Orlando Magic and most recently the San Antonio Spurs. They didn't have any answers for the length and generational talent of Victor Wembanyama, but they'll be happy to be playing their first game at home on the season. They also have a number of players injured, so expect some bench guys to get meaningful minutes here.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Warriors-Rockets Odds

Golden State Warriors: -5.5 (-110)

Houston Rockets: +5.5 (-110)

Over: 225.5 (-110)

Under: 225.5 (-110)

How to Watch Warriors vs. Rockets

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: Space City Network, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

The Warriors barely came up short in their season opener against the Phoenix Suns, but Steph Curry bounced back and reminded everyone he still owns the Sacramento Kings. He was mystical once again with 41 points on 7-10 shooting from three. He also hit a couple of clutch threes down the stretch that effectively put the Kings to bed. Chris Paul added 12 assists and his impact as a ball distributor for this team is being felt immediately. Both Curry and Jonathan Kuminga will be questionable with left foot ailments ahead of this one.

On the bright side for the Warriors, veteran Draymond Green is expected to make his season debut against the Rockets. While he may not be logging his full workload, expect Green to make an immediate impact against the young, inexperienced lineup of Houston. He's tremendous on the defensive end and will frustrate some of their shooters. For the Warriors to win this game comfortably, they'll need Klay Thompson to have a solid game and hit his open threes.

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

The Rockets will be missing a number of players to injury including reliable scoring threat Victor Oladipo. They didn't put up much of a fight in their season opener as they were outmatched by the Orlando Magic. They played a great game against their in-state rival Spurs and managed to force overtime, where they later fell by just four points. It was a tall task in trying to stop Wembanyama from scoring, but they'll have a much more manageable game in terms of matchups with Golden State.

To win this game, they'll need to see a solid output from Jabari Smith Jr. in his home opener. Jalen Green has been a dominant scorer and will continue to do so, but expect him to get his teammates involved and add passing to his arsenal. They rock with a smaller lineup than most teams, but they feature a ton of pure scorers and a guy like Fred VanVleet can give them 25+ on any given night. They'll need a few guys to get hot, but they have a swinging chance as underdogs in this one.

Final Warriors-Rockets Prediction & Pick

The Golden State Warriors have won the last 10 meeting against the Houston Rockets and they've been able to go 7-2-1 ATS in those games. Clearly, the Rockets don't match up too well against the skill and off-ball movement from the Warriors, but a massive factor will be whether Steph Curry laces up for them tonight. Still, the Warriors have a ton of veteran options and they should be able to contain the young scoring threats of Houston. For our prediction, let's go with the Warriors to cover this spread and continue their dominance over this Rockets team.

Final Warriors-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors -5.5 (-110)