The Warriors have a chance at success for this vital Steph Curry reason.

The Golden State Warriors have struggled after a solid start to the 2023-24 NBA season. The Warriors are climbing their way back to the .500 mark after their impressive win over the Boston Celtics. Steph Curry led the way and was as clutch as ever. Thus, Jamal Crawford praised Curry and revealed why Golden State's season is not lost.

Jamal Crawford believes the Warriors still have a chance at greatness with Steph Curry

Crawford appeared on a podcast with Lou Williams and several others to discuss the Warriors' chances of success with Steph Curry:

“You can't really count them out. Whenever you got Steph, you got a chance,” Crawford said via Run it Back on FanDuel TV Live.

“Steph has that inner drive…He's accomplished everything, he's done everything, but to still have that drive at 35 years old, to say ‘let's do this, let's go' for one single game. I'm not counting out somebody like that.”

Crawford hit some nails on the head with his comments. The former Sixth Man of the Year used the example of the Warriors' 2022 Championship to illustrate Curry's ability to overcome odds against him. The Boston Celtics had a stacked lineup, but Curry played his heart out and helped lead his team to victory.

Another example of Curry's resiliency happened during Golden State's December 19th matchup against the Celtics. The Warriors legend scored 33 points and hit a dagger to put Boston away. If he can continue to play at such a high level, the Warriors will overcome anything standing in their way.

The Dubs want to continue their quest to get above .500 and climb the Western Conference standings.