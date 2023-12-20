You may think they are done, but Steph Curry and the Warriors have no thoughts of disbanding.

How many times have you seen people talking down on the Golden State Warriors and claiming that they are not going anywhere this season? It seems like people are claiming that the Warriors' dynasty is over each and every day, yet Stephen Curry and his team continue to search for ways to better themselves. Recently, the Warriors took down the Boston Celtics 132-126 in overtime to win their third straight game.

In his postgame remarks, Curry addressed the notion of fans calling for the team to blow things up, firmly stating that this idea comes from the Warriors living at the top of the NBA world for so long.

"It's been like that for years now… They always find something to nitpick and that's because there's expectations for us to win." Steph Curry on the those saying the Warriors should break up their core 👀 (via @NBCSWarriors)pic.twitter.com/a3dakLrfIj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 20, 2023

“It's been like that for years now. Even before we won the 2022 championship,” Curry told reporters, via Warriors on NBC. “That's because there are expectations for us to win. We kind of take that in stride. For me, my approach is to dumb it down to what I said in L.A. Just figure out how to win one game at a time to give yourself some, momentum, confidence, and energy.”

It seems like the Warriors have entered every single year season since their 2015 championship run as title favorites because of their star-studded core. While things may not be the best right now with Draymond Green suspended and Klay Thompson struggling to find consistency, the Warriors are still confident in their abilities.

Curry recognizes the challenge ahead and pointed out that he actually likes being in the position the team is in right now.

“I kind of like it right here. It gives you a little bit of juice to stay locked in all 48 minutes at a time. It's all cliché, but it really is a fun way to approach the game. You feel a sense of urgency and aren't really traking anything for granted. That's what we saw tonight.”

At 13-14 on the season, there is obvious reason for Warriors fans to feel how they do about the team. Hovering around .500 close to 30 games into a season is not what Golden State has been accustomed to during their championship dominance over the last decade, which is why there is panic and thoughts of starting fresh.

However, Curry reminded everyone with his 33-point performance against the Celtics that this team still has what it takes to beat the best teams in the league. With new players looking to carve out their roles and new challenges presenting themselves, the Warriors are only focused on being the best version of themselves in order to compete for a fifth title since 2015. As long as Curry is healthy, this dream can still become the Warriors' reality.