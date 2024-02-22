Joe Lacob is committed to winning despite the Warriors' poor season.

The Golden State Warriors are in the midst of a poor season where they currently sit outside of the Western Conference playoff picture with a 27-26 record. At the trade deadline, the front office and Draymond Green tried to make a run at Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, but as you can imagine, the Purple and Gold weren't going to let go of their prized possession.

That being said, it did show that owner Joe Lacob is committed to keeping this organization a contender. While he wouldn't directly speak on the LeBron trade inquiry, Lacob made it clear that there's only one thing on his mind: Winning.

Via ESPN:

“I'm not going to comment on something I can't comment on, but, in general, I just want to win,” Lacob said. “We just want to win. We want to be the best, and we're going to try whatever tactic it takes to get there. I am not here to screw around. We are not here to screw around. We are not here to be just ‘some team.' We're not going to do that. We may fail. Everyone fails. We may fail occasionally, but it will not be for lack of trying.”

The Warriors have been an extremely successful franchise for years, but it does feel like their best days are coming to a close. While Stephen Curry is still a menace, Klay Thompson's production has slowed down and Andrew Wiggins is struggling immensely in 2023-24. Both guys have seen their numbers plummet after playing a key part in the 2022 title run.

Golden State wants to be a title contender. However, it does appear the aging core may not have all it takes anymore to reign supreme in the Association. Is it time to turn the page?

I guess we'll see.