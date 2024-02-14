Draymond Green was back playing the role of the world's best recruiter in trying to get the Warriors to trade for LeBron James.

It was in 2016 when the legend of Draymond Green as the world's best recruiter was born. The 2016 Golden State Warriors, a team that blew a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals despite winning 73 games in the regular season, needed reinforcements, and there Green was, setting in motion the plan that landed them Kevin Durant and two guaranteed championships. But now, the year is 2024 and the Warriors' need for a superstar to come in and save the day was more pressing.

Thus, there Green was, in action once again to try and convince a superstar in a tenuous situation with his current team to join forces with the Warriors. This, however, was nothing more than a pipe dream for Green. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Green sent a text to Rich Paul, his agent, to try and convince LeBron James, a fellow Klutch Sports client, to pursue a team-up with the Dubs. Unlike his attempt with Durant nearly eight years ago, however, Wojnarowski said that this “was a far different, far more futile eleventh-hour pursuit”.

Draymond Green has made his fondness of LeBron James obvious; this has certainly come from a place of respect after the two had four straight duels in the NBA Finals, essentially defining an era of basketball in the mid-2010s. Green also knows what it takes to win a championship; as presently constructed, while the Warriors have a fighting chance to make the playoffs, it's not looking likely that they channel the magic they had in the 2022 playoffs and win it all.

Therein lies the Warriors' need to pursue another star to up the team's championship equity, especially amid Klay Thompson's decline and Chris Paul's injury. The Warriors need a two-way force to elevate the team, and James could have been a hand-and-glove fit for what the team wants out of a blockbuster addition.

Alas, a LeBron James trade essentially means that the Los Angeles Lakers are punting on the season. Moreover, giving James up is not only a hard thing to sell to the board of directors given how much revenue The King generates, it is also not going to be a good sight to witness him play for the Warriors, a division rival.