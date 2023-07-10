The Golden State Warriors have been one of the most successful NBA franchises over the past decade. That said, Golden State has endured trouble in regards to finding a reliable big man. James Wiseman was expected to fill that void but the fit didn't go according to plan. Kevon Looney performed fairly well, while Golden State brought Draymond Green back and agreed to a contract with Dario Saric. Nevertheless, the Warriors are still facing questions in the post.

Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy recently commented on Golden State's current roster situation as it relates to post-player depth, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

“If there's like five open spots, and we fill three or four of them, yeah, I think we're going to add somebody with some size,” Dunleavy told reporters. “We gotta be careful with the way we play… just bringing in somebody who is tall, you gotta be skilled. You gotta have feel, you gotta know how to play.”

Saric's fit with the Warriors

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Dunleavy was also asked about Saric and his fit with the Warriors.

“We were a little thin in the frontcourt, especially going into free agency and not knowing with Draymond, ” Dunleavy admitted. “We got him locked up. And then, to get a guy like Dario, it's hard for us to find bigs that fit right in our system… we want to add depth and versatility.”

Saric offers versatility as a 6'10 big man who can shoot and pass the ball at a respectable level. Based on the Warriors' approach, one would imagine that he will fit what they are trying to do.

In the end, the Warriors will probably add one or two more centers. It remains to be seen whether or not they will sign/trade for a capable starting center. Draymond Green is a candidate to start at the five in a small-ball lineup. Golden State certainly has options heading into the 2023-24 season.