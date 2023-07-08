With the NBA free agency market winding down and teams beginning to fill out the remaining few spots on their roster, the Golden State Warriors have gone ahead and added another key veteran. After signing Cory Joseph for depth and experience in their backcourt, the Warriors have done the same with Dario Saric, as he has agreed to join Golden State on a one-year contract, first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski.

“Free agent F Dario Saric has agreed on a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell ESPN. Saric was one of the most sought-after players left on the market.”

Drafted 12th overall in 2014, Saric has spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns and most recently, the Oklahoma City Thunder. A stretch big man who has proven to be able to play out on the perimeter as both a shooter and screener, Saric should immediately provide some much-needed support behind Kevon Looney on the Warriors' depth chart.

However, he is not that great of an athlete, especially after suffering a torn ACL in his right knee during the 2021 NBA Finals when he was with the Suns. Working his way back from the injury last season, Saric played in a total of 57 games between Phoenix and Oklahoma City, averaging 6.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game while shooting 39.1 percent from three-point range.

Dario Saric's fit with Warriors' future

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Warriors have undergone some massive changes this offseason as they look to maximize on their championship potential.

Not only has Bob Myers left the organization after being the architect behind all of their success through the years, but the Warriors traded Jordan Poole in a package to land future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul from the Washington Wizards. Golden State has also seen Donte DiVincenzo and Ty Jerome leave this offseason, signing with the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers, respectively.

Adding viable options in their frontcourt has always been struggle for the Warriors and a key need for their franchise. Looney is one of the best rebounding big men in the entire league and Draymond Green is more than capable of being a “small-ball” center at times. However, having a player like Saric is very advantageous to the Warriors, especially since he has a high understanding for how to play his role.

This is only a short-term addition, but for years, Saric has been a consistent three-point shooter at the power forward and center positions. Jonas Jerebko and Nemanja Bjelica did not hold huge roles with the Warriors in their frontcourt through the years, yet they proved to be key factors when their number was called.

This is likely the role that Saric will look to fill right away as the Warriors look to capture their fifth title in the last ten seasons.