One of the core members of the Golden State Warriors' dynasty through the years and a four-time NBA champion, Draymond Green is not going anywhere after flirting with free agency. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Green and the Warriors have agreed on a new four-year, $100 million contract that keeps the veteran forward with the Warriors through the 2026-27 season.

Turning 33 this past March, Green has proven that he can still compete at a high level and he continues to be one of the best overall defenders in the entire league. Named to the All-Defensive Second Team this past season, Draymond earned All-Defensive honors for the eighth time in his career and for the third consecutive season.

Despite drawing interest from other teams around the league, the Warriors had made it a priority of theirs to re-sign their veteran forward this offseason. Even though he may not be a high-level scorer like some of his teammates, Green is arguably the best playmaking forward in the league and has found other ways to impact winning through the years.

From being the primary defender on some of the best players in the league to facilitating the offense around Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, Green is one of the main reasons why Golden State has found so much championship success through the years.

Playing in 73 games during the 2022-23 season, Green averaged 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game.

Draymond Green's fit with Warriors' future

Green's new contract with the Warriors keeps him with Golden State through the remainder of his prime and aligns him with Curry, whose contract runs through the 2025-26 season. Thompson is entering the final year of his contract and will likely look to structure a new deal to line up with Curry's and Green's as well.

The Warriors currently find themselves in the midst of a pivotal offseason that has already been filled with change. Bob Myers stepped down as the team's president of basketball operations after being with the franchise since 2011 and newly appointed general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. has already begun navigating what will be a tough payroll and tax bill for the Warriors.

Jordan Poole, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins were all traded to the Washington Wizards for future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul in a move to cut costs and the Warriors have prioritized focusing on their championship window right now rather than their long-term future.

Building around and with their core of Curry, Thompson and Green has always been the main focus of the Warriors. This philosophy has become abundantly clear this offseason.

Retaining Green and getting him to sign a new contract was at the top of the Warriors' checklist entering the summer and now, they will be looking to fill out the remaining spots on their roster with championship-caliber talent. Recently winning the 2022 NBA Finals, their fourth championship since 2015, the Warriors embark on their quest to capture their fifth title in the last ten seasons during the 2023-24 season.