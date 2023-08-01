Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry is getting better at golf. Anyone who disagrees with that notion can stare at the two-time NBA MVP's American Century Championship trophy.

And with Stephen Curry starting to improve his course game, it appears that he now has a large target on his back. Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ernest Jones even believes that with enough time, he'd be able to take down Curry in golf.

While Jones admits that former NFL offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth is still a better golfer than him, he thinks that a year of practice and experience will turn him into a real problem for the former Rams tackle — and Curry.

“Not yet. Whitworth, he has a stick on him. Not yet I’m not there, but give me a year. It’s gonna be a problem. Steph Curry’s gonna have to see about me,” Jones said of Stephen Curry while on NFL Network (h/t Cameron DaSilva of Golfweek). “I want him to know right now, when I get it, I got it. And it’s gonna be over for him. I’m calling him out. I want it. I want all the smoke. I want it.”

That's a pretty confident take from Jones, but it's all he's got at the moment and it's all he needs to call out the Warriors sharpshooter.

Curry has become synonymous with accuracy and that's seemingly translating to his golf game. He's not Scottie Scheffler, but Chef Curry has definitely shown glimpses of talent with his club.

California has plenty of beautiful golf courses, so maybe, Stephen Curry and Jones can find a date to play 18 holes against each other. We'll be waiting.