Steph Curry is incredible. Yes, we all know about his basketball accomplishments. He is the greatest three-point shooter ever and has led the Golden State Warriors to multiple championships. Curry, however, impressed off the court on Saturday. The future NBA Hall of Famer hit a hole in one at the ACC Celebrity Golf Tournament in Tahoe.

HOLE IN ONE FOR STEPH CURRY 🤯pic.twitter.com/2EM30Zyq9r — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 15, 2023

Steph Curry was fired up after hitting the hole in one. In fact, his energy following the hole in one was similar to his antics after making a clutch shot in an NBA game for the Warriors.

Curry is known for his love of the game, and he happens to be a good golfer as well. When he is not playing basketball or working out, there's a strong chance you will find him on a golf course.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Steph Curry commented on his hole in one following the amazing moment, per Warriors on NBCS. He revealed that this actually was not his first ace though.

“That was my second one ever,” Curry said of the hole in one. “I'm locked in right now but to do it on this hole is unbelievable. Wow. Wow.”

Curry's competitive side was shown on Saturday without question. It is part of why he has enjoyed such a historic NBA career. He's always looking for ways to improve and win. For now, Curry will continue to focus on the 2023 ACC Celebrity Golf Tournament. However, we can expect a similar fire from the Warriors star once the 2023-24 NBA season gets underway.