Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry proved he's more than just a great basketball player by winning the American Century Championship golf tournament on Sunday, sinking an incredible eagle putt on the 18th hole — and he shared the victory with his son Canon afterwards.

Steph Curry: “You stayed out here for the whole round too, give me some.” Canon: “Did you win?” Steph: “Yeah we did!” Steph and Canon unlocked a core memory 💯 (via @NBCSWarriors)pic.twitter.com/Up4G5TyA2B — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 17, 2023

Curry needed an eagle against former professional tennis player Mardy Fish, and in typical clutch fashion, the 35-year-old drained a 15-plus-foot putt to secure the W.

STEPH CURRY WINS THE @ACChampionship WITH A EAGLE ON 18! 🔥🏆 pic.twitter.com/OH8alOhYMn — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 16, 2023

Steph was down four points to Fish entering the final hole, as the scoring system awards one point for a par, three for a birdie and six for an eagle. Curry was sitting at 69 points heading to 18, while Fish had 73. Only an eagle could have won the celebrity tournament, and that's exactly what the four-time NBA champion produced at Lake Tahoe.

Although Fish saved par on 18 after shanking his tee shot, the eagle was enough to get Curry the win, and the emotional moment with his son and wife afterwards. It wasn't the only electric moment for Curry in the tournament — he made a hole-in-one on the seventh hole of the event on Saturday, proving that his golf skills are in tip-top shape.

Stephen Curry was in the lead with 50 points entering the final day on Sunday, but Mardy Fish notched four birdies on the front nine to close the gap and eventually take the lead. Although Curry bogeyed four of eight holes, he managed to pull it out in the end.

Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski finished third with 66 points, while MLB pitcher Mark Mulder (59) and New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (56) rounded out the top-five.