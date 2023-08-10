Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson believes that Stephen Curry does workouts that most NBA players can't even fathom. He mentions an example of a workout between Stephen Curry and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, and how the Mavs star looked absolutely listless, reports Podcast P presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

“Luka's like, ‘what is this s**t?…' but Luka [Doncic] got handles.”

Klay Thompson is making an appearance on Paul George's podcast and the two are discussing how insane Stephen Curry's workouts are. George references a clip of Doncic working out with Curry, and how Doncic looked like he was simply struggling. Thompson backs up these comments by saying that Doncic essentially looked out of place.

Thompson goes on to emphasize that this is by no means a slight to Doncic, as Doncic has great handles and skill himself. Instead, Thompson uses this story to suggest how incredible Curry is, as he does workouts that even the best players in the NBA are confused by.

This is just another headline in the summer of Stephen Curry, as he seems to be a part of a new story on a weekly basis during this NBA offseason. From nailing hole-in-ones on the golf course, to performing onstage with Paramore, to eating hot wings on the famous Hot Ones show, Curry is showing this summer that he is much more than a basketball player for the Warriors.

Nevertheless, this is a story that reminds the average fan how good Curry is at the game of basketball. There is no doubt that when the NBA season arrives, Curry will once again be doing things that blows the minds of both players and fans.