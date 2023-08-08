It appears that we have decoded a bit of Stephen Curry's taste in music. The Golden State Warriors superstar point guard revealed how big of a Paramore fan he is when he appeared on stage and had a duet with Hayley Williams during the band's concert at Chase Center in San Fransisco Monday night.

Williams invited Curry to the center of the stage and the future Basketball Hall of Famer obliged, of course.

“So look, you know us and Steph, we go back a few years,” Williams told the crowd (h/t Merlin Alderslade of Louder). “And tonight is our reunion… Tonight we’re going to sing something together. Listen, from the moment Steph takes the mic, this is no longer a Paramore show, this is a Stephen Curry show.”

The crowd inside the arena went absolutely wild when Curry started to belt out Misery Business. Apparently, draining 3-pointers from the logo isn't the only exception to going crazy over the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player.

Steph Curry singing Misery Business with Paramore = good content pic.twitter.com/p63C7bylxJ — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) August 8, 2023

Curry is no stranger when it comes to being the center of attention at Chase Arena, which is also the home of the Warriors, so his familiarity with the venue certainly helped him get through his duet with Williams.

One day Curry will retire from the NBA and walk away from the sport as a player, and once that happens, it seems we have a pretty good idea of what he could do when the basketball world no longer orbits around him — start a band. Ain't it going to be fun?