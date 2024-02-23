Tim Hardaway is a very highly-respected NBA veteran. Having played 13 years with the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, and Indiana Pacers, Hardaway has seen everything from the start of his NBA career in 1989 until his final season in 2002-03.
As a member of the National Basketball Retried Players Association, Hardaway stopped by Legends Media Day at All-Star Weekend in downtown Indianapolis, where he spoke with ClutchPoints' Jerry Donatien.
“I've been coming here to Indiana for Big Ten Tournaments with my son watching them play, watching college basketball, so on,” Hardaway told ClutchPoints. “Indiana is, you know what, it seems small, but it's real good for downtown. Just arenas downtown, you can walk through buildings to get to places, you can go here, you can do this and they'll have to really go outside. They got some good food and good spots to eat around here. There's good people, right? So I, you know, in the end, that's why they have so much in the Super Bowl, Final Fours, basketball, whatever. Because it's a great city to have in.”
Throughout his 867 game NBA career, Tim Hardaway averaged 17.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 8.2 assists, and 1.6 steals per game on 43.1 percent shooting from the field.
422 of those 867 games were spent with the Golden State Warriors, alongside Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond in what was known as the Run TMC era of Warriors basketball. It's a six-year stretch that Hardaway looks back on very fondly before he was traded to the Miami Heat.
“Oh, man. It was great, just ripping up and down the court, playing gimmick defense, double-teaming. I look at myself, when we watch ourselves on film now, we're like, ‘man we was running fast.' We was like, I mean like we were just all over the place. But, you know, it was so much fun, putting up the points that we put up with a defense that was trying to revolve around just us three. So, man, how we played, I think we kind of revitalized the game in such a way that is revolved now.”
Hardaway is a five-time NBA All-Star, a five-time All-NBA team member, and a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Given that he was one of the best point guards in the NBA at the time, Hardaway gave his take on who his favorite ball-handlers are in the NBA right now.
“In my opinion, you've got Kyrie Irving, Stephen Curry, James Harden. Uh, Darius Garland, and LaMelo Ball.”
When asked to construct a five-man lineup featuring the best players he's played with through his 13-year NBA career, here's who Hardaway had to say:
My teammates? Oh my God. Center, of course, is Alonzo Mourning. Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond. Myself, and ooh-wee. One more that I played with? I'm gonna take a defensive guy. PJ Brown.”
