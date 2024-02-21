Tim Hardaway had some advice for Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is regarded as one of the best players in the NBA, and rightfully so, but that did not stop Tim Hardaway from levying some criticism towards him while appearing on The OGs podcast.

The criticism related to how Doncic can maximize his Mavericks teammates' abilities, specifically Kyrie Irving and his son, Tim Hardaway Jr.

“I need for Luka to stop dribbling the ball,” Tim Hardaway said on The OGs podcast. “You know stop being ball dominant, but that's his game. You gotta know how to be ball dominant, but you gotta know how to run an offense. Run offense for some guys that need offense ran for them.

“Kyrie don't need offense ran for him, but you know somebody like my son, you need a floppy for him, a couple of pin downs for him. You need to get him involved in the game so it can make it easier for you because if you have somebody, like you Mike, you standing in the corner for eight minutes, you're just running up and down the court for eight minutes, and then they pass you the ball. You've got a wide-open jump shot, but you're not going to make it. You're not in rhythm. You haven't even touched the ball.”

It is an interesting comment from Tim Hardaway. Maybe it is a legitimate critique that Luka Doncic can take to improve the Mavericks' chances of winning games. Regardless, Doncic brings a ton of value to the Mavericks, and he will continue to refine his game throughout his career.