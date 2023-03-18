Stephen Curry has been one of the best point guards in the NBA for the better part of the last decade with Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young emerging as one of the league’s top up and coming point guards. The two battled it out on Friday as the Golden State Warriors visited the Hawks. The Hawks emerged victorious, 127-119 with both point guards dueling each other throughout the game. Curry finished with 31 points, six rebounds and five assists while Young finished with 25 points, six rebounds and 12 assists. After the game, Young spoke out via Bally Sports about the influence Curry has had on him during his career.

"He's one of the guys who set the blueprint for guys like me." Trae Young talks about his relationship with Steph Curry after the @ATLHawks win. pic.twitter.com/9JP0mSLSpf — NBA (@NBA) March 18, 2023

“He’s been like my big bro since I’ve got to the league and even before that,” Young said. “He’s always giving me advice and I just appreciate him. He’s one of the guys that set the blueprint for guys like me to come in the league and take over. It’s a blessing to be able to have a guy like him to give me advice, so I love it.”

This season Stephen Curry has been averaging 30.1 points per game, 6.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists with shooting splits of 50.4 percent shooting from the field, 44 percent from three-point range and 91.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Curry has missed extensive time this season, however, due to injury and has only played in 45 games for the Warriors. On the flip side, Trae Young has been averaging 27.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 10.1 assists with shooting splits of 43.6 percent from the field, 33.6 percent from three-point range and 89.1 percent from the free-throw line.