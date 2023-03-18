Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Golden State Warriors just lost their 10th game in a row on the road Friday night and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young proceeded to disrespect Stephen Curry after sealing the win.

With the Dubs down four points with just under a minute left in regulation, Steph was about to drive to the hoop before Trae picked his pocket, ultimately receiving a pass from Dejounte Murray on the fastbreak and putting Atlanta up for good. In the process, Young did the iconic Dikembe Mutombo “finger wag” to Curry.

Take a look:

Trae with the CLUTCH steal from Steph 🥶 pic.twitter.com/Z02scpfyMl — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 18, 2023

TRAE PICKED STEPH'S POCKET IN THE CLUTCH 🥶 pic.twitter.com/yNCZTrrwQL — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) March 18, 2023

The audacity. That’s just the type of cheeky player Young is, but you can’t blame him there. He just won the game. The Warriors were once again haunted by mistakes, coughing up the rock 17 times. That translated into 21 points for the Hawks.

Despite the costly turnover, Curry balled out, dropping 31 points in 37 minutes of action. But, he went just 4 for 13 from three-point territory. Ice Trae meanwhile went off for 25 points and dished out 12 assists to lead the charge for Quin Snyder’s squad.

Golden State has now lost back-to-back contests and sits just one game above .500 at 36-35, barely clinging onto the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Their road trip continues on Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies as well, which is always a tough matchup. If there was a time for the Warriors to start winning away from the Chase Center, it would be now as the postseason quickly approaches. That begins with taking much better care of the basketball.