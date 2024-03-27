Despite the Warrior's big 113-92 win over the Miami Heat last night, many NBA prognosticators are still pushing the talking point that the Dubs need to be broken up. The 2022 NBA Finals victory over the Celtics notwithstanding, many in the NBA world believe that the Warriors must break up their former championship core to truly stay in contention for a title. NBA insider Brian Windhorst appeared on First Take and gave another reason why the Dubs as currently constructed should break up.
“You know Joe Lacob, their owner, gave a very interesting interview in February. Now when he gave this interview they were really rolling and it looked like they had their stuff together, and I think that's important context, but he said in this interview with The Athletic, our plan, I think he said either plan 1 or plan 1A, I think those were his words, is to get under the luxury tax next season. And I don't blame him, they have paid hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes over the last decade. This year's roster is costing them over $380 million including the taxes. I don't mind him saying we got to get out of this because it's not just the actual money being that far into the tax affects what you can do as a team. The only way to do that guys is to break this team up.”
He continued, “If they’re going to get under that tax, and that's truly plan 1A as he says on the record, they have to be broken up. There's no way to functionally, massively improve their roster, and you're going to be negotiating with Klay in some sort of pay cut situation that potentially he's going to have other bidders on. So I don't even think it's a question mark I think it's a statement of fact.”
In Windhorst's scenario, the Warriors are ultimately victims of success. Their high levels of play over the past ten years earned Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green each major paydays and massive extensions. The Warriors have historically drafted well, seemingly selecting diamonds in the rough in the past few drafts that could carry the franchise as a cornerstone once the championship-winning trio eventually makes their exit.
But, the Warriors haven't made the conversations about breaking up their current team hard to happen. This season they are 37-34, only one game up on the Rockets for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference. Steph Curry's injuries that kept him out for a prolonged period of time as well as Draymond Green's absence due to two separate suspensions have led to prolonged lulls for Golden State that has seemingly caught up to them as the regular season comes to a close.
Thompson's contract situation is indeed an interesting revelation in the scenario. He's set to be an undrafted free agent after his current five-year, $190 million contract ends this season. While he's been productive in spurts this season, his play hasn't warranted a pay increase. Per Shams Charania, extension talks between Thompson and the Warriors broke down over the summer.
“Contract negotiations between Thompson and the Warriors stalled over salary and length of an extension being discussed. I’m told the Warriors were offering Thompson a two-year deal in the range of $48 million before the season,” Charania said in The Athletic's newsletter.
The off-season conversations between the Warriors's three main stars could be interesting. But, as of now, they're competing to stay in the 2024 NBA Playoff hunt. They gear up to play the Orlando Magic tonight at 7 PM EST.