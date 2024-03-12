The Golden State Warriors announced an update on star guard Stephen Curry and his injured ankle on Tuesday.
According to the Warriors, Curry, who suffered the sprained ankle in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, is making good progress. The injury occurred just under the four-minute mark of the fourth quarter in that game, as the Warriors led the Bulls 112-110.
Curry missed the Warriors' game against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night. Golden State managed to top the Spurs 112-102 despite missing their leader.
After missing that game, the Warriors' guard was reevaluated today and has been cleared to resume on-court workouts in the Bay Area. He is expected to rejoin the team for practice in Los Angeles this Friday, at which point the team will again evaluate Curry's condition.
That means that Curry will miss, at the very least, the Warriors' matchup with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.
In Curry's absence, Chris Paul started at point guard for the Warriors against the Spurs, and presumably will continue to do so until his return. Against San Antonio, Paul played 33 minutes and had 19 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists.
Curry is averaging 26.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists while shooting nearly 41 percent from the 3-point line this season.