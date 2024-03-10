The 2023-24 Golden State Warriors have faced tough stretches during Chris Paul and Stephen Curry's injury woes. First, Paul was sidelined from a broken hand, and now, Curry is out with an ankle sprain. Thankfully, Paul is healthy again, and the Warriors have big plans for him.
Golden State wants Chris Paul to take over during Stephen Curry's injury
The Warriors plan on starting Paul at point guard while Curry is out, The Athletic's Anthony Slater reports. Furthermore, Steve Kerr said the Warriors have a plan that will get the most out of Paul's ability.
“We'll lean on certain actions that Chris likes to run,” Kerr said. There is arguably no better backup guard to take over for Curry than the coveted veteran.
Paul's debut season with the Warriors has not gone as expected, but his experience and production remain highly valuable. The former All-NBA player helped lead the Phoenix Suns to the 2021 NBA Finals.
Unfortunately, Paul was not able to win his first championship with Phoenix. However, he hopes to do so with the Warriors.
The 38-year-old averages 9.0 points, 7.1 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per contest in his 38 games played in 2023-24. His production will likely increase with Curry out of the lineup. Paul could be what the Dubs need to get over the hump.
Golden State is 33-29 and sits 10th in the Western Conference standings. The team needs to string together some wins going into the backend of the regular season if it wants to be in a good playoff position.
Thankfully, Steph Curry's ankle injury is not as serious as originally thought. The superstar guard will continue to be evaluated for a return. Until then, Chris Paul will command the troops as the Dubs look to make a strong late-season push.