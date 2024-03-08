SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry left the Golden State Warriors' battle with the Chicago Bulls late in the fourth quarter after twisting his right ankle.
The dreaded Steph Curry rolled ankle pic.twitter.com/J0XOe1DRxl
— Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) March 8, 2024
The injury occurred just under the four-minute mark of the fourth quarter, as the Warriors led the Bulls 112-110. Chris Paul entered for the future Hall-of-Famer as he hobbled to the Warriors' sideline and headed toward the Chase Center locker room.
Steph Curry heads to the locker room after apparently rolling his ankle late in the 4th Quarter against the Bulls 🙏
(via @DannyEmerman)pic.twitter.com/PolpiJSeGL
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 8, 2024
Chicago outscored Golden State 15-10 after Curry exited, holding on to beat the home team 125-122. The Dubs had an opportunity to tie the game at 121-121 with seven seconds left, but rookie guard Brandin Podziemski came up short on an uncontested reverse layup, forcing his team to play the foul game. Lester Quinones threw up a potentially game-tying 50-footer as time expired after DeMar DeRozan calmly sank two free throws, but his last-second heave was wide of the backboard.
Curry struggled on Wednesday before being forced to exit the game when the Warriors needed him most. The four-time champion finished with 15 points and just one assist on 5-of-18 overall and 3-of-12 from beyond the arc, hounded by ace Chicago defenders Alex Caruso and Ayo Dosunmu from the opening tip.
As much as Curry labored and Golden State—just 11-of-42 on three-pointers, good for 26.1%—never found the range from deep, defense was a bigger problem against the Bulls. Failing to find an answer for DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic, the Warriors surrendered a 122.5 offensive rating to Chicago on the second leg of a back-to-back, better than the Boston Celtics' historic league-leading mark.
Golden State is back in action on Saturday at Chase Center against the San Antonio Spurs. Victor Wembanyama is unlikely to play in San Francisco due to his own ankle injury. Whether Curry will join San Antonio's rookie sensation on the sidelines remains to be seen.