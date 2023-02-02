Warzone 2 Season 2 announced the introduction of a new map, named Ashika Island, and the return of the much-awaited Resurgence game mode.

First off, let’s talk about when Season 2 will arrive in Warzone 2.0 on February 15, 2023. More information about Season 2 will arrive in a seasonal announcement blog on February 8, 2023. We will be sure to update you about the contents of said announcement blog. With that out of the way, let’s talk about the new map and game mode arriving to Warzone 2.

The new map, Ashika Island, is smaller than Warzone’s current Al Mazrah map. Compared to Al Mazrah’s 18 points of interest, Ashika Island only has 7 points of interest.

Ōganikku Farms

Town Center

Beach Cluub

Tsuki Castle

Port Ashika

Residential

Shipwreck

Each of these points of interest has its own little secrets and areas, so players should make sure to explore it for themselves. Ashika Island is the DZ for Resurgence Battle Royale, as well as an additional infiltration point for the game’s DMZ mode. If you want a twist to the game’s DMZ mode, then this is for you.

As for the upcoming game mode, it’s actually not something new. This is especially true for players who have been playing since Warzone 1. Resurgence mode, in a nutshell, is similar to the usual Warzone battle royale. Players land on the map, loot for items, take out opponents and become the last team standing. However, Resurgence mode has a feature that changes the game’s dynamic. Normally, when your teammate dies, players will have to buy a revive from a Buy Station. In Resurgence mode, however, dead players can respawn. This means that, after a certain amount of time, players can return to the battle and keep fighting.

There is, of course, a catch. The more a player dies, the longer their respawn timers become. Their teammates can shorten this respawn timer by taking out enemies. Theoretically, players can just keep spawning back in. However, if the last member of your team goes down while everyone is waiting for a respawn, they are out of the game. The smaller map, along with the respawn mechanic, makes for a more action-packed and fast-paced battle royale experience.

That’s all the information we have so far about the new Ashika Island map and Resurgence game mode coming to Warzone 2 in Season 2. For more gaming news form us, you can check out our gaming news articles.