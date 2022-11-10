By Jesseyriche Cortez · 7 min read

Published 20 hours ago

Updated 20 hours ago

In a previous article, we quickly tackled some of the changes and new features that Warzone 2.0 will be getting. Now, in this article, we’ll be taking a more in-depth look at the Warzone 2.0 update and what we can expect from it, including the map updates, the gulag, and the DMZ mode.

Warzone 2 new map: Al Mazrah

With the Warzone 2.0 update comes the “biggest Call of Duty: Warzone map ever”, Al Mazrah. While there is no exact measurement as to just how big the map is, it is definitely bigger than any maps Warzon has had in the past. This map is not just the work of a single studio, but a collaborative effort across multiple. During the development process, an emphasis was placed on players being able to explore the map, discovering the secrets within. Other than Warzone 2.0, this map plays a huge role in the Modern Warfare 2 universe. Players will be able to experience Al Mazrah not just in Warzone, but also in spec-ops missions, squad battles, Ground War, and more.

There are currently 18 Points-Of-Interest scattered throughout Al Mazrah. These areas are:

Oasis

Taraq Village

Rohan Oil

Quarry (Al Safwa Quarry)

Al Mazrah City

Hydroelectric (Zarqwa Hydroelectric)

Marshlands (Mawizeh Marshlands)

Caves (Sattiq Caves)

Observatory (Zaya Observatory)

Al Sharim Pass

Ahkdar Village

Sa’id City

Port (Hafid Port)

Sawah Village

Cemetery (El Samman Cemetery)

Sariff Bay

Al Bagra Fortress

Airport (Al Malik Airport)

If some of these Warzone 2 points of interest sound familiar, that’s because some of these maps are part of Modern Warfare 2’s map rotation. Maps like Al Bagra Fortress, Embassy, Zarqwa Hydroelectric, Taraq, Sariff Bay, and Sa’id are all maps that players can already play on in Modern Warfare 2. This gives them a good advantage, as they already know what to expect from these maps.

Other than that, some of these maps may be familiar to veterans of the Call of Duty franchise. You wouldn’t be wrong, as some of the older maps are incorporated into Al Mazrah. It’s just a matter of finding the place you used to camp in.

Warzone 2 Gulag Update

The Gulag is an important part of the Warzone experience, as it gives players a second chance at fighting. However, the Gulag now has new ways for players to fight. Instead of the old 1v1 combat, The Gulag is now a 2v2 environment, where players are randomly paired together into Duos. Everyone will have a predefined loadout. At launch, this consists of a Pistol or Shotgun, a Lethal Grenade, and a Tactical Grenade. Players can also find weapons and gear at the map’s center.

Another new feature introduced is the Jailer, an AI combatant who enters the Gulag in the middle of the match. This serves to speed up the fight. However, that’s not all the Jailer is for. If the players succeed in defeating the Jailer, all four prisoners can return to the Battle Royale. Gulag players now have to decide: Try to eliminate the enemy duo, or work together to take down the Jailer. Players will have to decide quick, however. If no duo is wiped out, and the Jailer is still standing when time runs out, all four players lose.

AI Combatants

The Jailer is not the only AI combatant in the game. Scattered throughout the map are strongholds: Fortified locations that contain amazing loot. However, these Strongholds also contain a large amount of AI combatants, making the fight to take over the Stronghold difficult, to say the least. The combatants are also able to change their tactics depending on how you confront them. Not only that, your gunshots will definitely attract other players to your location, especially those looking for a quick kill. Players who want to conquer a stronghold must be ready for the fight ahead.

Should players be successful in taking over a stronghold, they get access to their Custom Loadout for free. Additionally, the first team to conquer a stronghold also receives a Black Site key. However, they also have to disarm a bomb. These Black Site keys can be used in Black Sites, a deadlier version of the Stronghold. Should the team take over a Black Site, however, they receive a permanent Weapon Blueprint, as well as valuable in-match items.

Warzone 2 DMZ

Another new feature that will be coming to Warzone 20 update is the “extraction mode”, or DMZ, which was teased as early as May. This mode is all about going in, looting, and getting out. Players who play the DMZ mode will experience a game similar to Escape from Tarkov. Players enter the map as usual and loot as usual. However, the main goal of the game is no longer to hunt down other players. Instead, they must find the extraction zones and get out with the weapons they looted. These weapons are then stored in your Warzone 2.0 inventory, allowing it use in your Warzone matches.

With the looting in Warzone 2’s DMZ mode comes a new backpack system. This backpack system is fully integrated in DMZ, but streamlined in the Battle Royale mode. Supply Boxes still throw out items like in the previous game. Other loot containers, however, will have a loot menu. After a player dies, their Primary Weapon will be on the ground. Their backpack, on the other hand, will have the rest of their items and can be looted via the loot menu.

Aquatic Combat

Back in Warzone, touching water any form of water was enough to kill you, like in this clip. Now, in combination with ground and aerial combat, aquatic is now accessible. Players who jump in the water will no longer instantly die like in older games. Instead, they will be able to swim up and down bodies of water.

New Vehicle System

Along with the introduction of aquatic combat comes the introduction of various vehicles. Various land, air, and sea vehicles are being introduced in Warzone 2 for players to use. Here is the full list of vehicles:

ATV : Nimble three-seater with little protection

: Nimble three-seater with little protection UTV : All-terrain lightweight four-seater.

: All-terrain lightweight four-seater. Hatchback : Four-door civilian vehicle without any significant protection.

: Four-door civilian vehicle without any significant protection. SUV (Standard) : All-terrain civilian 4×4 with a boxy frame.

: All-terrain civilian 4×4 with a boxy frame. GMC Hummer EV : All-electric supertruck engineered for off-road.

: All-electric supertruck engineered for off-road. Cargo Truck : Large industrial vehicle with a flatbed.

: Large industrial vehicle with a flatbed. Light Helo : Twin-engine light helicopter for rapid traversal and combat support.

: Twin-engine light helicopter for rapid traversal and combat support. Heavy Chopper : Heavily armored search-and-rescue helicopter.

: Heavily armored search-and-rescue helicopter. RHIB : Maneuverable tactical boat designed for Special Forces.

: Maneuverable tactical boat designed for Special Forces. Armored Patrol Boat: Reinforced aquatic vehicle with mounted .50 Cal machine guns.

However, it doesn’t end with just the introduction of new vehicles. New mechanics were introduced to the vehicle system as a whole. For example, doors, tires, and windows are now destructible. This increases the ways that players can fight against those in vehicles. Additionally, a fuel system now exists. This forces players to hunt down gasoline to fuel their vehicles if they want to keep using them. Players can also repair their vehicles in the gas station, restoring vehicle health. Flat tire repairs, however, can be done anywhere on the map.

Shop System

Another new update comes in the form of the shop expansion and update. This update aims to streamline the purchases players make during the match. For example, players can buy the Primary Weapon of their created Loadouts. Old features such Squadmate Buy Back and gear purchasing are still in the game. Some equipment for purchase, however, like Killstreaks and Armor plates, only have a limited quantity for sale.

Warzone 2 Circle Collapse Update

Instead of just having the circle converge on one spot throughout the game, there are now variations that could happen. For example, one variation has the map spawning multiple safe zones at the same time. This is caused by weather anomalies during the game. Although multiple safe zones exist, they will still eventually merge into one single safe zone. These changes aim to make each match different from the last. It’s also hinted that this is not the only variation to the circle that players can experience. We can only wait to find out what else is new.

Other New Features

Proximity chat is now in the game, allowing players to talk with players and squads around them. This can be used for quick communication with players you get teamed up with. This is important, as a new feature called Assimilation is also being implemented. This feature allows players to join up with enemy Operators, and form a bigger squad.

Another new feature is Interrogation. Whenever you down an enemy, you can approach them and interrogate them. Interrogations reveal enemy locations, so make sure to interrogate when you can.

Third-Person mode will also be implemented in Warzone 2.0, although in the weekly rotation. Players who queue up for the third-person playlist will only fight other players in third-person, so you don’t have to worry about unfair advantages and the like.

That is all that we have so far for the Warzone 2 updates. Players who are interested in playing Warzone 2.0 will have to wait until the official release on November 16, 2022, at 10:00 AM PT. Preload for the game begins on November 14, 2022, at 10:00 AM PT.

For more news about Call of Duty, click here.