Washington Senators legendary slugger Frank Howard has passed away at the age of 87, according to the Washington Nationals' official social media account.

Frank Howard played seven seasons with the Washington Senators, where he was a four-time All-Star and regular MVP candidate. Howard led the league in home runs in both 1968 and 1970 with 44 home runs.

Howard started his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers before he was traded to Washington in 1965, where he took his career to new heights. Howard won the World Series with the Dodgers in 1963.

Frank Howard's long-lasting Washington legacy

Born in Columbus, Ohio, Howard was a massive presence both figuratively and literally. Measuring 6-foot-7, 255 pounds, Howard was one of the biggest outfielders to enter Major League Baseball. His professional career started off in an auspicious manner, as he homered in his very first game and won NL Rookie of the Year for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1960.

Frank Howard's 382 career home runs were the eighth most by a right-handed hitter when he retired. His 237 home runs and 48 home runs and 340 total bases in 1969 are a record for any team in the city. Howard ended his career with the Senators in spectacular fashion, hitting the last regular-season home run for Washington in RFK Stadium in his final at-bat on September 30, 1971.

After his playing career ended, Howard became a coach and manager, finishing with a 93–133 career managerial record in the MLB.

Frank Howard died in a hospital in Virginia of complications from a stroke on October 30th, according to the Washington Post's obituary. He was 87 years old.