The new Huskies coach will look to lean on a college and NFL coaching legend.

Earlier this week, Jedd Fisch left Arizona to take over for Kalen DeBoer as the new head coach of Washington football.

Losing DeBoer to Alabama right after losing the National Championship is a brutal blow for Washington football. However, hiring Jedd Fisch isn't a bad idea. He just led the Arizona football program to a top-15 finish. Additionally, Fisch is recognized as one of the best recruiters in the nation.

At his introductory press conference on Tuesday, Fisch mentioned the possibility of former Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll mentoring him, according to Bill Swartz of KNWN:

“Jedd Fisch says he is thrilled Pete Carroll will be close by as a mentor for ⁦@UW_Football, also got text message from Chris Petersen”

Mike Vorel of the Seattle Times confirmed Fisch's statement on Carroll:

“Jedd Fisch says former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is going to be ‘a mentor close by and ready to help.'”

Fisch also explained his reasoning for leaving Arizona to lead Washington football.

“I did not take the decision to come to the University of Washington lightly. But once (Ana Mari Cauce) and (Troy Dannen) showed me what is possible in Seattle, and what their vision of the future looks like, there was no answer other than yes,” said Fisch.

It's going to be difficult for Fisch and Washington football to replicate the season they just had, or even the 2022 season with 11 wins, but there's no other choice. Fisch needs to produce a winning season and mostly likely get a bowl game win for the season to be considered successful in his first year.

Fans maybe hoping for another 10-plus win season, but that may not be realistic in year 1.